Guardant Health Announces Launch of Single Namespace Group Uniting Leading Technology, Healthcare and Research Institutions to Set Global Standard for Exabyte-Scale Data Access

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced the public launch of the Single Namespace Working Group (SNS), a 34-member, cross-industry consortium which has drafted the first open standard for exabyte-scale data interoperability. Managing exabyte-scale data across different storage providers is often disruptive, time-consuming, and ultimately costly due to progressively larger data sets needing faster solutions. SNS addresses this critical need by accelerating secure accessibility to, migration of, and collaboration with data across platforms.

The working group, a combination of leading technology suppliers, end users, and service providers, has been working together for the past 18 months to define a unified, scalable standard that links globally distributed data into one seamless namespace—a complete architectural framework that provides a consolidated view of data dispersed across an entire organization.

Guardant is joined by founding members NetApp, Seagate, IBM, DDN, Genentech, Hammerspace, Weka, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, and additional major national laboratories. The group has defined the standard for managing massive, distributed datasets by enabling seamless, AI-ready infrastructure for end users, such as the large volumes of genomic data used across healthcare and life sciences.

“This is a critical breakthrough in how we can accelerate insights, collaboration, and innovation,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health chairman and co-CEO. “When data is available everywhere, researchers and clinicians can work together more seamlessly to enable faster diagnoses, smarter therapies, and earlier detection.”

The consortium is transitioning to the international standards body OASIS (Organization for the Advancement of Structured Information Standards) to allow the efforts of the working group to become an established standard. OASIS will publish open specifications, creating a new standard offering scalability, interoperability, and efficiency for data access. In publishing these specifications, the consortium will make it possible for organizations to work across storage providers without disruption and establish the data foundation required for AI-ready infrastructure.

“Guardant is proud to lead this effort and help define the next era of AI-ready infrastructure. We can now move our focus from data management to faster data insights, which translates to better patient care,” said Kumud Kalia, Guardant Health Chief Information Officer. “We could not have made this progress without the cross-industry support of this working group. As we transition to OASIS, the consortium remains committed to transparency, security, and trust to ensure innovation can continue to advance.”

Additional members of the group include: Starfish Storage, Loophole Labs, Rafay, Lumen, Sycomp, Evotek, InterVenn, Panzura, Pellera, Terizza, and Zadara.

Draft specifications are expected in early 2026, with public discussions planned at venues across the Supercomputing 2025 conference in St Louis, MO.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

