Toku and UR Unlock Compliant Stablecoin Payroll With Direct Banking Access

NEW YORK & ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toku, the world’s first global, compliant stablecoin payroll platform, has partnered with UR, a borderless smart money app that provides a unified crypto-fiat bank account, to deliver payroll in stablecoin directly into UR accounts. With this launch, employees around the world who use UR can elect to receive part of their net salary in stablecoins through Toku, instantly accessible in their accounts with IBANs, SWIFT/SEPA transfers, and a Mastercard for global spend.

With Toku’s Stablecoin Payroll Integration, employers run payroll through the systems they already trust (ADP, Rippling, Workday), while Toku handles all tax withholdings and compliance. Employees who select UR as their payout destination can then seamlessly bridge between digital assets and fiat in minutes: spend via card, transfer via SEPA/SWIFT, or swap to other currencies.

Fulfilling Crypto’s Original Promise

For years, crypto’s promise has been held back by the friction of on-ramping and off-ramping. Toku solves the need for an on-ramp by making payroll itself the source of digital money. UR solves the need for an off-ramp by letting employees instantly access, spend, or transfer their stablecoin pay through a regulated bank account with IBAN access and a Mastercard. Together, they finally deliver on crypto’s original promise: frictionless, usable digital money.

Turning payroll into usable money

Payroll is the world’s largest recurring financial flow—over $55 trillion annually—yet employees often wait days for transfers, lose value to FX spreads, and face limited access to crypto-fiat conversion.

“Payroll is the most recurring financial transaction, and UR makes it immediately usable,” said Ken O’Friel, CEO of Toku. “Together, we’re giving employees the option to simply and easily be paid directly in stablecoin by choosing a UR account inside Toku.”

“UR’s mission is to provide seamless, regulated banking for the digital asset economy,” said Ng Yingzhong, Head of Product at UR. “Partnering with Toku allows employees worldwide to receive compliant payroll and use it instantly with a Mastercard.”

Why employees care

Instant access – Net salary lands instantly in UR account, available 24/7.

– Net salary lands instantly in UR account, available 24/7. Everyday spend – Tap your UR Mastercard anywhere Mastercard is accepted.

– Tap your UR Mastercard anywhere Mastercard is accepted. Flexibility – Hold stablecoins, swap to fiat, or transfer via IBANs and SEPA/SWIFT.

– Hold stablecoins, swap to fiat, or transfer via IBANs and SEPA/SWIFT. Trust & compliance – Toku handles taxes and payroll compliance behind the scenes, while UR safeguards your funds within regulated banking rails.

How it works

Enable – Employer activates Toku’s stablecoin payroll integration. Select split – Employees choose % of pay to route to UR. Run payroll – Toku nets taxes and withholds, routes stablecoin pay to UR. Access – Employee spends via Mastercard, swaps to fiat, or transfers globally.

Toku’s broader vision

Toku is building the universal stablecoin payroll layer, enabling any employer to pay in stablecoins through existing HR stacks. Today’s launch with UR brings compliant tokenized payroll directly onto regulated banking rails.

Availability

UR payroll integration is live now; employers can enable at no extra cost.

Employees can sign up for UR accounts at ur.app.

About Toku

Toku is the leading crypto-first employment platform, combining Employer-of-Record, fiat & token payroll, and global tax compliance in 100+ jurisdictions.

About UR

UR is a borderless smart money app — your go-to unified crypto and fiat account that delivers freedom and efficiency in every transaction. Built for both crypto natives and the crypto curious, UR simplifies the way people and businesses move between digital assets and fiat currencies. Self-custodial, fast, and intuitive, UR turns complex crypto workflows into a seamless everyday experience.