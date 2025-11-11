Genasys Inc. Enters Strategic Partnership With Law Enforcement and Crisis Communications Leader Julie Parker Communications

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in Protective Communications, today announced a strategic partnership with Julie Parker Communications (JPC), a nationally recognized leader in law enforcement and crisis communication strategy.

This collaboration unites two trusted names in public safety communication, pairing Genasys’ secure communication and collaboration platform, Evertel® (formerly Connect), with JPC’s expertise in media relations, crisis communication, and community engagement. Together, the organizations will collaborate to provide public safety agencies with comprehensive tools and training to enhance internal coordination, improve transparency, and build stronger connections with the communities they serve.

Ret. Chief Jeff Halstead, Director of Strategic Accounts, Genasys Evertel, said, “By partnering with JPC, we’re helping agencies modernize how they connect - with their teams, with the media, and with the public. We now have a supportive network of respected professionals who have done the job, worked with leaders, and know how to support them.”

Julie Parker, President and CEO of Julie Parker Communications, added, “We are so naturally aligned. Together, we have many years of public safety experience as public information officers, police chiefs, and media experts. Our companies are focused on providing safe, modern, and compliant public safety communication. Our partnership is about trust, facts, and timely information.”

About Julie Parker Communications

Julie Parker Communications helps leaders communicate clearly and confidently before, during, and after a crisis. Powered by Emmy Award-winning former journalists, law enforcement leaders, and crisis communications experts, JPC provides strategic communications, crisis management, media training, and message development for law enforcement organizations, government agencies, corporations, and universities across North America. For more information, visit julieparkerco.com.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) is the global leader in Protective Communications. Incorporating the most comprehensive portfolio of preparedness, response, and analytics software and hardware systems, including the Company’s Long Range Acoustic Device® (LRAD®), the Genasys Protect® platform is designed around one premise: ensuring organizations and public safety agencies are Ready when it matters®. Protecting people and saving lives for over 40 years, Genasys covers more than 155 million people in all 50 states and in over 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit genasys.com.

