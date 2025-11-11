Supplyframe and Orbweaver Partner to Accelerate Digital Transformation, Data Integration for the Global Electronics Industry

PASADENA, Calif. & BETHLEHEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supplyframe and Orbweaver today announced a new strategic collaboration that addresses one of the most pressing challenges facing electronics manufacturers and distributors: the need to harmonize and connect critical data across design, sourcing, and commercial systems.

By combining Orbweaver's Forge and DataHub products with Supplyframe's DSI platform and CPQ solution, we're enabling a new level of transparency, interoperability, and intelligence for the electronics supply chain.

Through this partnership, Supplyframe’s Design-to-Source Intelligence (DSI) platform and SaaS solutions including NPI, DirectSource, and CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) will integrate with Orbweaver’s Forge and DataHub products and data integration services to deliver faster time-to-value, improved data accuracy, and streamlined digital workflows across the electronics value chain.

As electronics companies seek to unify engineering, sourcing, and commercial processes, they face mounting challenges around data access, harmonization, and integration across multiple systems and trading partners. This collaboration bridges those gaps by combining Supplyframe’s purpose-built CPQ capabilities for the electronics industry with Orbweaver’s deep expertise in API integration, data mapping, and automation—empowering shared customers to connect systems seamlessly and achieve more intelligent, agile operations.

“Electronics industry leaders are seeking faster and more accurate and connected ways to manage complex product, pricing, and supply data,” said Steve Flagg, CEO of Supplyframe. “Our collaboration with Orbweaver extends the power of our DSI platform and CPQ solution—helping customers integrate data from across their ecosystem to accelerate ROI, improve margins, and make smarter, more proactive decisions.”

“Our customers consistently identify data harmonization and system integration as key barriers to digital transformation,” said Tony Powell, CTO and co-founder of Orbweaver. “By combining Orbweaver’s Forge and DataHub products with Supplyframe’s DSI platform and CPQ solution, we’re enabling a new level of transparency, interoperability, and intelligence for the electronics supply chain.”

The companies will showcase their collaboration at CURRENT 2025, Orbweaver’s biennial industry-focused event, where attendees will see firsthand how the integrated solutions help suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors transform their data architectures and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

About Supplyframe

Supplyframe’s unmatched industry ecosystem, and pioneering Design-to-Source Intelligence (DSI) Solutions, are transforming how people and businesses design, source, market, and sell products across the global electronics value chain. Leveraging billions of continuous signals of design intent, demand, supply, and risk factors, Supplyframe’s DSI Platform is the world’s richest intelligence resource for the electronics industry. Over 12 million engineering and supply chain professionals worldwide engage with our SaaS solutions, search engines, and media properties to power rapid innovation and optimize in excess of $150 billion in annual direct materials spend. Supplyframe is headquartered in Pasadena, Calif., with offices in Austin, Belgrade, Grenoble, Oxford, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. To join the Supplyframe community, visit supplyframe.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Orbweaver

Orbweaver is a leading provider of data integration and automation solutions, empowering supply chains in the electronics industry to connect, streamline, and automate critical business processes. Through robust API integrations and real-time data normalization, Orbweaver helps organizations unlock efficiency, improve customer responsiveness, and accelerate growth.