Dyno Therapeutics and Trisk Bio announce strategic manufacturing partnership through expanded Frontiers Program

WATERTOWN, Mass. & STEVENAGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dyno Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic technologies company applying artificial intelligence (AI) to solve the grand challenge of in vivo gene delivery, and Trisk Bio Ltd, a specialist AAV manufacturing organization, today announced a strategic partnership during Dyno’s Genetic Agency Technology Conference (GATC) in Boston. Trisk Bio becomes the first Frontiers Manufacturing Partner in Dyno’s expanded Frontiers Program, establishing an integrated developer-manufacturer network designed to reduce risk for gene therapy developers and accelerate progress toward genetic agency.

The Dyno Frontiers Program, announced in May 2025, was created to help innovative gene therapy developers demonstrate the therapeutic potential of their genetic medicines by providing access to Dyno's AI-powered adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids and non-human primate (NHP) study expertise. The newly expanded program extends access to a manufacturing marketplace for all Frontiers participants, with the goal of removing technical barriers that have historically slowed development efforts and limited patient impact.

Trisk Bio brings proven expertise in intensified, fully scalable, and high-purity AAV manufacturing to the partnership. As the first Dyno Frontiers Manufacturing Partner, Trisk has invested in establishing robust production processes specifically optimized for Dyno’s leading gene delivery capsids, providing therapeutic developers with greater certainty on yield, cost, timelines, and overall manufacturing success.

“As we grow the Dyno Frontiers Program, we’re excited to build the first initiative that integrates developers, technology providers, and AAV capsid manufacturers, creating an end-to-end partnership network that promotes faster development of novel gene therapies at lower cost and with less execution risk for all of our partners,” said Eric Kelsic, Ph.D., CEO and Cofounder of Dyno Therapeutics. “Expanding the Dyno Frontiers Program to now include manufacturing partners reflects our conviction that an ecosystem with healthy competition and collaboration is essential to broadening the patient impact of gene therapies and to enabling genetic agency, so that all patients can take action at the genetic level to live a healthier life.”

For therapeutic developers, the expanded Dyno Frontiers Program means immediate access to manufacturers experienced with Dyno’s capsids, reducing uncertainty, accelerating NHP study readiness, and establishing a path to clinical scale.

“When we were selecting a delivery platform for our epilepsy program, we knew Dyno would be an ideal partner given their deep expertise in AI-enabled AAV capsid design and dedication to improving the entire process of gene delivery,” said Boaz Levi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of EpiCure Therapeutics, a gene therapy company participating in Dyno’s Frontiers Program. “They understood that reliable and scalable manufacturing support would also be valuable to developers like us who need to move quickly and confidently to bring much-needed therapies into the hands of patients.”

For manufacturing partners, joining the Dyno Frontiers Program builds early expertise with Dyno’s leading next-generation engineered capsids, creating a steady flow of customer opportunities to help gene therapy developers manufacture promising therapeutic candidates advancing toward the clinic.

“We’ve worked with Dyno for over a year, developing fully scalable manufacturing processes for several novel Dyno capsids, including purification exclusively by chromatography,” said Gaurav Venkataraman, Chief Executive Officer of Trisk Bio. “We’re impressed by Dyno's commitment to ensuring that their partners have a proven path to clinical and commercial scale.”

The expanded Dyno Frontiers Program reinforces Dyno’s commitment to advancing genetic agency: the capacity for patients to take action and improve their health at a genetic level through safe, effective, and widely accessible genetic treatments. Through a robust ecosystem, Dyno and Trisk aim to bring down the costs of gene therapy development, making it more viable to develop new treatments for rare and ultra-rare diseases that have historically been underexplored.

Dyno is actively adding new Frontiers Manufacturing Partners to expand developer choice and manufacturing capacity, and is ready to partner with contract research organizations (CROs) as it continues to grow the Dyno Frontiers Program. Organizations interested in partnering can contact partnerwith@dynotx.com. Interested gene therapy developers can learn more about accessing Dyno’s capsid technology and manufacturing network at dynotx.com/frontiers-program.

About Dyno Therapeutics

Dyno Therapeutics’ mission is to build high-performance genetic technologies that transform patients’ lives. Dyno applies AI to create better technologies for gene delivery and sequence design to increase “Genetic Agency” — a person’s ability to take action at the genetic level to live a healthier life — through safe, effective and widely accessible genetic treatments. With frontier AI models and high-throughput in vivo experimentation, Dyno designs optimized AAV delivery vectors that solve gene delivery challenges across a wide range of therapeutic applications including eye, muscle and CNS. Dyno partners across industries to ensure these life-transforming technologies can help as many patients as possible, including through strategic collaborations with leading gene therapy developers Astellas and Roche, and with technology companies including NVIDIA. Visit www.dynotx.com for more information.

About Trisk Bio

Trisk Bio is a specialist AAV manufacturer, serving clients globally. Trisk specializes in the rapid development of intensified, fully scalable manufacturing processes which can be deployed to manufacture large batches of AAV at exceptional purity, fast. Trisk’s mission is to accelerate advanced therapies by easing manufacturing and product comparability burdens across the full development cycle. Visit www.triskbio.com for more information.