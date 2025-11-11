ElevenLabs Announces Enterprise Partnerships with Square and MasterClass at Inaugural Summit

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ElevenLabs, the leading AI audio research and product company, announced a series of new enterprise partnerships at its inaugural ElevenLabs Summit in San Francisco today. The partnerships with Square and MasterClass underscore ElevenLabs’ momentum and growth within the enterprise sector and validate its voice technology as the industry standard for conversational AI applications.

Key Partnerships and Customers Include:

Square : ElevenLabs Agents are powering the voice of Square’s AI-Powered Voice Ordering, letting restaurants answer incoming calls with AI, even during peak hours. Customers can place and customize orders by phone as they would with staff.

: ElevenLabs Agents are powering the voice of Square’s AI-Powered Voice Ordering, letting restaurants answer incoming calls with AI, even during peak hours. Customers can place and customize orders by phone as they would with staff. MasterClass: ElevenLabs’ voice technology is powering the voice clones of coaches available through MasterClass On Call. ElevenLabs’ technology enables users to have conversations and receive personalized advice from iconic figures like Gordon Ramsay and Mark Cuban through authentic voice replicas.

“These partnerships reflect a fundamental shift in how enterprises think about voice technology, and we’re thrilled to bring them to life for our audience at our first ElevenLabs Summit,” said Mati Staniszewski, CEO and Co-Founder of ElevenLabs. “Voice is becoming essential infrastructure for AI agents and experiences, and we’re proud to partner with companies that share our vision for making conversational AI natural, accessible, and trustworthy at global scale."

The ElevenLabs Summit unites innovators shaping the voice of technology. Builders, researchers, and executives convene for honest discussions on what’s next, explorations of the tech driving breakthroughs, and live demos from teams already scaling conversational AI. Speakers at this year’s event included representatives from Salesforce, Square, Disney, and MasterClass, as well as Grammy-winning artist and entrepreneur will.i.am.

To learn more and see highlights from the event, please visit: https://summit.elevenlabs.io/

About ElevenLabs

Founded in 2022, ElevenLabs is the global leader in AI audio research and technology, building cutting-edge AI audio tools for enterprises, developers, creators, and artists. The platform empowers millions of individuals and thousands of businesses, including employees from over 75% of the Fortune 500, to quickly and affordably create high-quality voice overs at scale, launch interactive AI voice agents in over 30 languages, and generate studio-quality music.