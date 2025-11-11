-

ElevenLabs Announces Enterprise Partnerships with Square and MasterClass at Inaugural Summit

Leading AI audio company expands enterprise footprint as voice technology becomes essential infrastructure for interactive digital experiences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ElevenLabs, the leading AI audio research and product company, announced a series of new enterprise partnerships at its inaugural ElevenLabs Summit in San Francisco today. The partnerships with Square and MasterClass underscore ElevenLabs’ momentum and growth within the enterprise sector and validate its voice technology as the industry standard for conversational AI applications.

Key Partnerships and Customers Include:

  • Square: ElevenLabs Agents are powering the voice of Square’s AI-Powered Voice Ordering, letting restaurants answer incoming calls with AI, even during peak hours. Customers can place and customize orders by phone as they would with staff.
  • MasterClass: ElevenLabs’ voice technology is powering the voice clones of coaches available through MasterClass On Call. ElevenLabs’ technology enables users to have conversations and receive personalized advice from iconic figures like Gordon Ramsay and Mark Cuban through authentic voice replicas.

“These partnerships reflect a fundamental shift in how enterprises think about voice technology, and we’re thrilled to bring them to life for our audience at our first ElevenLabs Summit,” said Mati Staniszewski, CEO and Co-Founder of ElevenLabs. “Voice is becoming essential infrastructure for AI agents and experiences, and we’re proud to partner with companies that share our vision for making conversational AI natural, accessible, and trustworthy at global scale."

The ElevenLabs Summit unites innovators shaping the voice of technology. Builders, researchers, and executives convene for honest discussions on what’s next, explorations of the tech driving breakthroughs, and live demos from teams already scaling conversational AI. Speakers at this year’s event included representatives from Salesforce, Square, Disney, and MasterClass, as well as Grammy-winning artist and entrepreneur will.i.am.

To learn more and see highlights from the event, please visit: https://summit.elevenlabs.io/

About ElevenLabs

Founded in 2022, ElevenLabs is the global leader in AI audio research and technology, building cutting-edge AI audio tools for enterprises, developers, creators, and artists. The platform empowers millions of individuals and thousands of businesses, including employees from over 75% of the Fortune 500, to quickly and affordably create high-quality voice overs at scale, launch interactive AI voice agents in over 30 languages, and generate studio-quality music.

Contacts

ElevenLabs Press Contact:
press@elevenlabs.io

Industry:

ElevenLabs

Release Versions
English

Contacts

ElevenLabs Press Contact:
press@elevenlabs.io

More News From ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs Announces Partnerships with Iconic Hollywood Actors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ElevenLabs, the leading AI audio research and product company, today announced a series of collaborations and major product updates to its Creative Platform at its first ElevenLabs Summit. The announcements include new partnerships with Hollywood actors Michael Caine and Matthew McConaughey, and the launch of the company’s Iconic Marketplace. The Marketplace solves a key ethical challenge in AI-driven media creation by enabling the ethical sourcing and licensing...

ElevenLabs Launches Advanced Capabilities for Enterprise AI Agents at Inaugural Summit

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, ElevenLabs, the leading AI audio research and product company, unveiled major enhancements to its Agents platform at its inaugural ElevenLabs Summit, introducing capabilities that make conversational AI agents more reliable, easier to integrate with internal systems, and more accurate in their understanding. ElevenLabs’ Agents platform enables users to create and deploy bespoke conversational AI agents that can solve complex tasks – from cold calling to sc...

ElevenLabs-Powered Chroma Awards Opens Call For Submissions, With November 3 Deadline

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chroma Awards, a groundbreaking AI Film, Music Video, and Games competition organized by ElevenLabs, the leading AI audio research and product company, announced today that submissions are open for its inaugural competition, with a November 3 deadline. Competition participants can access free trials of AI tools provided by sponsors starting today at https://pack.chromaawards.com/. The Chroma Awards was established with the mission to educate, empower, and spo...
Back to Newsroom