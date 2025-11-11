RLI Transportation Announces Partnership With Netradyne

PEORIA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) -- RLI Transportation, a division of RLI Insurance Company, today announced a partnership with Netradyne, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and edge computing solutions that enhance driver safety and fleet performance, to help commercial fleets significantly reduce accidents and improve driver behavior.

“RLI is committed to advancing fleet safety through innovative technology." Share

Through this partnership, RLI Transportation customers will gain access to Netradyne’s Driver•i® video telematics solution, which promote safer driving through real-time coaching, video-based risk detection, positive recognition for drivers and advanced analytics. The collaboration supports RLI’s ongoing investment in innovative, technology-driven solutions that help commercial transportation companies improve safety, reduce accidents and manage costs.

Through the program, RLI insureds who use Netradyne’s dual-facing dashcams are eligible for an insurance premium discount of up to 5%. A discount of up to 2% is available to customers who use only outward-facing cameras. In addition, RLI’s loss control experts will work directly with customers to analyze driver data, tailor risk management strategies and maximize the benefits of the Driver•i® platform.

“RLI is committed to advancing fleet safety through innovative technology,” said Jamie Wilson, RLI Transportation, Assistant Vice President of Loss Control. “This partnership combines Netradyne’s AI-driven insights with our proactive risk management solutions to help our customers identify and correct risky driving behaviors earlier, reinforce positive driving patterns, reduce costly losses and improve driver safety through risk reduction.”

“At Netradyne, our mission has always been to make roads safer by recognizing and reinforcing positive driver behavior,” said Adam Kahn, Chief Marketing Officer at Netradyne. “Partnering with a forward-thinking insurer like RLI amplifies that mission.”

RLI Transportation, a division of RLI Insurance Company, offers a comprehensive range of insurance products and services for trucking, public auto, commercial specialty auto, excess & surplus auto and moving & storage transportation customers. Learn more, visit rlitransportation.com.

About RLI

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is a specialty insurer serving niche property, casualty and surety markets. The company provides deep underwriting expertise and superior service to commercial and personal lines customers nationwide. RLI’s products are offered through its insurance subsidiaries RLI Insurance Company, Mt. Hawley Insurance Company and Contractors Bonding and Insurance Company. All of RLI’s subsidiaries are rated A+ “Superior” by AM Best Company. RLI has paid and increased regular dividends for 50 consecutive years and delivered underwriting profits for 29 consecutive years. To learn more about RLI, visit rlicorp.com.

About Netradyne

Netradyne provides AI-powered technologies for fleet management and safer roads An award-winning industry leader in fleet safety and video telematics solutions, Netradyne empowers thousands of commercial fleet customers across North America, Europe, and Asia to enhance their driver performance, reduce risk, and optimize operations. Netradyne sets the standard among transportation technology companies for enhancing and sustaining road safety, with an industry-leading 25+ billion miles vision-analyzed for risk and an industry-first driver scoring system that reinforces safe behaviors. Founded in 2015, Netradyne is headquartered in San Diego with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore.