HGreg Renews Its Commitment as Honorary President of Three Operation Red Nose Campaigns, Marking 22 Years of Partnership

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HGreg is renewing its long-standing commitment to road safety by serving as Honorary President for Operation Red Nose in three major regions: Montreal, Laval–Basses-Laurentides, and Mascouche–Lanaudière-Sud.

To mark the occasion, HGreg will host a volunteer evening on December 7, encouraging employees to take part and support the cause. The company is also inviting members of the public to join local Red Nose volunteer teams and help make roads safer throughout the festive period.

This renewed partnership underscores HGreg’s dedication to social responsibility and community engagement. The company has supported Red Nose Laval–Basses-Laurentides for 22 years and Red Nose Montreal for five years. Its continued participation with Mascouche–Lanaudière-Sud, now in its second consecutive year, reflects HGreg’s ongoing effort to promote safe driving during the Holiday season. “Road safety is an absolute priority for HGreg,” says Harry Kasparian, Vice-President of Marketing at HGreg and Honorary President of the Red Nose campaigns. “As a leader in vehicle sales in Quebec, we have a responsibility to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. We invite everyone to use Red Nose services to ensure safer roads this Holiday season.”

As part of its commitment, HGreg will continue to share awareness messages across its social media channels, reminding drivers of the importance of responsibility and vigilance behind the wheel.

About HGreg

Founded in 1993, HGreg, which includes both HGreg and HGreg.com, is committed to simplifying the vehicle-buying process through the values of excellence, transparency, the judicious use of technology and a refreshingly customer-focused philosophy. With a passionate team of car enthusiasts, HGreg operates dealerships in Québec, Florida and California, offering both new and pre-owned vehicles. For more information, visit www.hgregoire.com.

About Operation Red Nose

Operation Red Nose is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the adoption of responsible behaviour to prevent drinking and driving. In addition to offering a chauffeur service, the proceeds of which are invested in youth and amateur sporting activities, the organization also coordinates different awareness activities throughout the year.