-

HGreg Renews Its Commitment as Honorary President of Three Operation Red Nose Campaigns, Marking 22 Years of Partnership

original Michèle Létourneau, spokesperson for HGreg, Marouan BelFakir, community relations advisor for the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec, and Jean-Sébastien Hamel, community relations officer for the Mascouche Police Service, are pictured here with their respective teams at the launch of Operation Red Nose on November 11, 2025.

Michèle Létourneau, spokesperson for HGreg, Marouan BelFakir, community relations advisor for the Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec, and Jean-Sébastien Hamel, community relations officer for the Mascouche Police Service, are pictured here with their respective teams at the launch of Operation Red Nose on November 11, 2025.

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HGreg is renewing its long-standing commitment to road safety by serving as Honorary President for Operation Red Nose in three major regions: Montreal, Laval–Basses-Laurentides, and Mascouche–Lanaudière-Sud.

To mark the occasion, HGreg will host a volunteer evening on December 7, encouraging employees to take part and support the cause. The company is also inviting members of the public to join local Red Nose volunteer teams and help make roads safer throughout the festive period.

This renewed partnership underscores HGreg’s dedication to social responsibility and community engagement. The company has supported Red Nose Laval–Basses-Laurentides for 22 years and Red Nose Montreal for five years. Its continued participation with Mascouche–Lanaudière-Sud, now in its second consecutive year, reflects HGreg’s ongoing effort to promote safe driving during the Holiday season. “Road safety is an absolute priority for HGreg,” says Harry Kasparian, Vice-President of Marketing at HGreg and Honorary President of the Red Nose campaigns. “As a leader in vehicle sales in Quebec, we have a responsibility to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. We invite everyone to use Red Nose services to ensure safer roads this Holiday season.”

As part of its commitment, HGreg will continue to share awareness messages across its social media channels, reminding drivers of the importance of responsibility and vigilance behind the wheel.

About HGreg

Founded in 1993, HGreg, which includes both HGreg and HGreg.com, is committed to simplifying the vehicle-buying process through the values of excellence, transparency, the judicious use of technology and a refreshingly customer-focused philosophy. With a passionate team of car enthusiasts, HGreg operates dealerships in Québec, Florida and California, offering both new and pre-owned vehicles. For more information, visit www.hgregoire.com.

About Operation Red Nose

Operation Red Nose is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the adoption of responsible behaviour to prevent drinking and driving. In addition to offering a chauffeur service, the proceeds of which are invested in youth and amateur sporting activities, the organization also coordinates different awareness activities throughout the year.

Contacts

For more information:

Jacob Brunette-Savard
Torchia Communications
jacob@torchiacom.com
438 777-8876

Industry:

HGreg

Release Versions
EnglishFrench

Contacts

For more information:

Jacob Brunette-Savard
Torchia Communications
jacob@torchiacom.com
438 777-8876

Social Media Profiles
HGregoire on Facebook
HGregoire on Instagram
HGregoire on X
More News From HGreg

HGreg Celebrates a Third Consecutive Canadian Business Excellence Award During a Ceremony in Toronto

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HGreg was officially awarded its third consecutive Canadian Business Excellence Award in the private sector at a ceremony held at Toronto’s prestigious Eglinton Grand. The cocktail reception, hosted by Excellence Canada as part of its 40th anniversary festivities, united leaders from across the nation to celebrate organizations distinguished for their exemplary customer service, employee engagement, and workplace innovation. This year, HGreg accepted this honour along...

HGreg Honoured as a Finalist in Two Categories of the Prestigious Dunamis Competition

MONTRÉAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HGreg was selected as a finalist in the Dunamis competition, presented by the Laval Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in two flagship categories: Company of the Year – Export and Technologies and Innovation. This double nomination highlights the organization’s ability to innovate and distinguish itself in an ever-changing industry: Export: for its innovative strategy of expanding into new markets, resulting in a significant commercial impact. Technologies and Innovati...

Five HGreg dealerships are on Automotive News Canada’s 2025 list of “Best Dealerships to Work For”

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HGreg announces that five of its dealerships have been named among the winners of the 2025 list of Best Dealerships to Work For, a distinction awarded by Automotive News Canada to only 40 dealerships nationwide. This recognition underscores HGreg’s ongoing commitment to providing a stimulating, people-centred and exemplary work environment. “Being recognized as one of Canada’s top automotive employers is a true testament to the passion and dedication of our teams acro...
Back to Newsroom