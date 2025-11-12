Crete Professionals Alliance Welcomes Accuity, Marking Its 30th Partnership and Expansion Beyond the Continental U.S.

HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crete Professionals Alliance (“Crete”) proudly announces its 30th firm partnership with Accuity, one of Hawaii’s most respected accounting and advisory firms, marking a major milestone in Crete’s growth journey and its first expansion beyond the continental United States.

In just 27 months, Crete has united more than 30 premier firms under a single mission: to modernize the accounting profession through technology, collaboration, and scale.

Founded by Jake Sloane and Frank Zhang of ZBS Partners, Crete continues their proven approach of identifying industries and platforms poised for transformation. ZBS Partners has a sterling record of success, building growth platforms in construction, home services, and veterinary care, each driven by local operators ready to scale with enterprise-level resources. Their strategy now extends to professional services, where modernization, technology enablement, and access to sophisticated growth tools are redefining what it means to thrive.

“Crete was built on the belief that firms with deep local relationships can unlock extraordinary growth when they have access to modern tools, data, and scale,” said Steve Stagner, CEO of Crete. “Accuity has earned a trusted reputation across Hawaii by understanding the fabric of its business community. Their partnership with Crete will only amplify their ability to serve clients while preserving the local values that make them unique.”

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the partnership commented, “Accuity’s decision to take on a capital partner is one of the most significant moves we’ve seen in the Hawaii accounting market. It speaks volumes about both their leadership and the changing dynamics of the profession. Accuity is a prominent firm in the state, deeply respected for its reputation, culture, and long-standing client relationships. For them to choose Crete as their partner says everything about Crete’s vision, innovation, and alignment with what the firm of the future should look like. This is a transformative moment for both the Hawaii business community and the broader accounting industry.”

Cory Kubota, CEO of Accuity, added, “This partnership represents a bold investment in Hawaii’s future. Crete’s platform gives us access to advanced technology, national resources, and a network of forward-thinking peers, while allowing us to stay true to who we are. We’ll continue to nurture the next generation of Hawaii business leaders and deliver the exceptional service our clients have always known us for.”

As part of Crete Professionals Alliance, Accuity will retain its local leadership and brand while gaining access to:

A national network of over 30 top-performing accounting and advisory firms

Enterprise-level corporate services in HR, finance, legal, and IT

AI-powered tools and automation solutions to enhance service delivery

Global delivery teams in India and the Philippines

Growth operations, recruiting, and future M&A support

By joining Crete, Accuity strengthens Crete’s expanding Western region and advances their mission to equip locally led firms with the innovation, resources, and global network they need to grow with purpose.

About Accuity

Accuity is one of Hawaii’s largest locally owned accounting and advisory firms. For over 70 years, our highly experienced team of professionals has helped clients build value, manage risk, and achieve growth across diverse industries, including education, healthcare, technology, real estate, insurance, hospitality, retail, not-for-profit, and government agencies.

"Accuity" is the brand name under which Accuity LLP and Accuity Advisors and its subsidiary entities provide professional services. Accuity LLP and Accuity Advisors (and its subsidiary entities) practice as an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable laws, regulations, and professional standards. Accuity LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients, and Accuity Advisors and its subsidiary entities provide tax and business consulting services to their clients. Accuity Advisors and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms.

About Crete Professionals Alliance

Crete Professionals Alliance is a national partnership of premier accounting and advisory firms. Built on a foundation of local leadership and entrepreneurial autonomy, Crete empowers its partner firms with the resources, technology, and scale of a national platform. Backed by Thrive Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners, Crete delivers enterprise-level support, global service delivery, and AI-driven innovation to more than 30 high-performing firms across the country. Named Accounting Today’s fastest-growing firm, Crete is redefining what it means to thrive in today’s professional services landscape.

For more information, visit CretePA.com.