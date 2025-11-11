Wind River and Hyundai Rotem Advance Industrial Rail Systems with a Modern Software Development Environment

ALAMEDA, Calif. & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wind River, an Aptiv company and global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced that Hyundai Rotem, a leading provider of industrial rail and smart logistics solutions, will use Wind River® Studio Developer to modernize and automate its railway system software development environment.

Building on a 30-year relationship as a longtime VxWorks® customer, Hyundai Rotem will expand its use of Wind River solutions to advance its move toward cloud-native development –– driving greater flexibility, scalability, and efficiency as the company transitions to a software-defined rail system.

“We are thrilled to support Hyundai Rotem on its journey toward software-defined, autonomous transportation systems,” said Javed Khan, executive vice president and president of Software, Advanced Safety, and User Experience, Aptiv. “With Wind River, Hyundai Rotem can modernize its software development practices without compromising safety, security, or quality. This enables faster innovation, improved efficiency, and reduced costs while delivering secure, compliant, and reliable edge systems.”

“Leveraging Wind River technology, Hyundai Rotem is making a strategic shift toward software-defined functions, which will help us automate our development environment, accelerate innovation, and maximize ROI across current and future projects. Together with Wind River and their mission-critical expertise across industries, we are creating for the future of intelligent rail,” said Won-Sang Lee, vice president and chief technical officer, RS R&D Hub, Hyundai Rotem.

Studio Developer, a modern DevOps platform, will empower Hyundai Rotem with agile software development advancements such as CI/CD and cloud-native deployment to solve modern software development challenges that impede automation. Hyundai Rotem will also use Wind River Cloud Platform as the cloud infrastructure to host Studio Developer and will continue to use VxWorks for its safety-certified signaling and train control management system.

Studio Developer is designed to accelerate the development, deployment, and operation of mission-critical systems at the intelligent edge. It enables agile practices such as CI/CD and cloud-native deployment to overcome barriers to automation. By increasing automation and collaboration, Studio Developer improves developer efficiency, enables shift-left testing, boosts agility, and extends system lifetime value.

Cloud Platform provides a robust, on-premises private cloud solution to deploy and manage complex cloud architectures in the most demanding environments. VxWorks remains the industry’s most trusted real-time operating system (RTOS), ensuring the highest levels of safety, security, and reliability for mission-critical rail systems.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

About Hyundai Rotem

Hyundai Rotem is a globally integrated enterprise that is helping to secure future sustainability in the areas of rail solutions, defense solutions, and eco-plants. The company is also pursuing a smart logistics business, supplying mobility products and automation facilities to increase logistical efficiency, including automated guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and automated warehouse solutions. Hyundai Rotem further contributes to South Korean national security by developing ground weapon systems and smart unmanned weapon systems. For more information, visit Hyundai Rotem.

