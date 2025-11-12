-

Minze Health Announces Collaboration with Medtronic to Support Patients with Overactive Bladder in EMEA

Patients with bladder control symptoms who receive a Medtronic Sacral Neuromodulation Device will now have access to the Minze Diary Pod

ANTWERP, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minze Health, a digital health company, today announced a three-year agreement with Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, to commercialize the Minze Diary Pod across the EMEA region. The agreement will expand the support services available for patients with bladder control symptoms, known as Overactive Bladder (OAB), undergoing Sacral Neuromodulation (SNM) therapy with a Medtronic InterStim™ system.

“Empowering patients and clinicians with smarter, data-driven overactive bladder care.”

Under this partnership, the Minze Diary Pod – an automated bladder diary solution – will be offered as part of the SNM care pathway, enabling clinicians and patients to gather richer, more objective data during diagnosis and follow-up. This addition supports earlier and more confident decisions to initiate SNM therapy and provides valuable post-implantation insights on therapy effectiveness.

The Minze Diary Pod allows patients to seamlessly track urinary behaviour at home, without the burden of paper diaries, improving compliance and data reliability. Clinicians benefit from automated data interpretation and a secure digital platform for remote monitoring and decision support.

“We’re proud to collaborate with Medtronic to bring our technology to more patients and providers across Europe and beyond,” said Thomas Moore, CEO of Minze Health. “Together, we’re transforming the way urological symptoms are assessed, treated and monitored — with digital tools that enable precision, efficiency and patient engagement.”

About Minze Health

Minze Health is transforming urology by combining accurate at-home diagnostics, remote monitoring, and digital therapeutics into a single, scalable platform. With CE mark and 510(k) exemptions, Minze’s ecosystem supports early diagnosis and personalized care for conditions like BPH and OAB—empowering patients and relieving pressure on overburdened urology systems. For more information, visit www.minzehealth.com.

