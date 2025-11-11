ElevenLabs Announces Partnerships with Iconic Hollywood Actors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ElevenLabs, the leading AI audio research and product company, today announced a series of collaborations and major product updates to its Creative Platform at its first ElevenLabs Summit. The announcements include new partnerships with Hollywood actors Michael Caine and Matthew McConaughey, and the launch of the company’s Iconic Marketplace. The Marketplace solves a key ethical challenge in AI-driven media creation by enabling the ethical sourcing and licensing of some of the world’s most recognizable voices.

As part of this launch, British cultural icon and award-winning actor Michael Caine is joining the Iconic Marketplace, enabling companies and creative teams to request approval to use Caine’s voice for projects and content. Caine joins over 25 other iconic figures that are available on the Marketplace, including Maya Angelou, Alan Turing, and Liza Minnelli. Caine’s voice will also be available on the ElevenReader app to narrate books, articles, and PDFs.

“For years, I’ve lent my voice to stories that moved people — tales of courage, of wit, of the human spirit. Now, I’m helping others find theirs. With ElevenLabs, we can preserve and share voices — not just mine, but anyone’s,” said Michael Caine. “ElevenLabs is at the very forefront of technology, using innovation not to replace humanity, but to celebrate it. ElevenLabs gives everyone the tools to be heard. It’s not about replacing voices; it’s about amplifying them, opening doors for new storytellers everywhere. I’ve spent a lifetime telling stories. ElevenLabs will help the next generation tell theirs.”

Additionally, ElevenLabs announced that Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is an ElevenLabs investor and customer. McConaughey is now using ElevenLabs’ technology to bring a Spanish audio version of his newsletter, Lyrics of Livin’, in his own voice, to a wider audience.

“Since our first conversation, I’ve been impressed by how the ElevenLabs team has taken the magic of the core technology and turned it into products that creators, enterprises, and storytellers use daily,” said Matthew McConaughey. “I launched my newsletter, Lyrics of Livin’, as a way to share stories and ideas in my own voice with those who want to listen. Now, thanks to ElevenLabs, Lyrics of Livin’ is expanding with a Spanish language edition, allowing us to reach and connect with even more people. To everyone building with voice technology: keep going. You're helping create a future where we can look up from our screens and connect through something as timeless as humanity itself—our voices."

ElevenLabs also announced product upgrades to its Creative platform:

Image & Video: The ElevenLabs Creative platform now includes leading image and video models like Veo, Sora, and Seedance, so creators can make visuals and enhance them with ElevenLabs’ voices, music, and sound effects all in one place.

The ElevenLabs Creative platform now includes leading image and video models like Veo, Sora, and Seedance, so creators can make visuals and enhance them with ElevenLabs’ voices, music, and sound effects all in one place. Voice Library: The voice library now includes more than 10,000 voices, with ElevenLabs paying out over $11 million in creator rewards.

“These upgrades, along with the launch of the Iconic Marketplace, and the partnership from iconic individuals like Michael Caine and Matthew McConaughey demonstrate our commitment to empowering creators and pushing the boundaries of innovation in AI voice technology,” said Mati Staniszewski, CEO and Co-Founder of ElevenLabs. “We’re proud to build tools that democratize the creative process, expand access to technology, and foster responsible innovation.”

The ElevenLabs Summit unites innovators shaping the voice of technology. Builders, researchers, and executives convene for honest discussions on what’s next, explorations of the tech driving breakthroughs, and live demos from teams already scaling conversational AI. Speakers at this year’s event included representatives from Salesforce, Square, Disney and MasterClass, as well as Grammy-winning artist and entrepreneur will.i.am.

To learn more and see highlights from the event, please visit: https://summit.elevenlabs.io/

Founded in 2022, ElevenLabs is the global leader in AI audio research and technology, building cutting-edge AI audio tools for enterprises, developers, creators, and artists. The platform empowers millions of individuals and thousands of businesses, including employees from over 75% of the Fortune 500, to quickly and affordably create high-quality voice overs at scale, launch interactive AI voice agents in over 30 languages, and generate studio-quality music.