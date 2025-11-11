SomnoAI to Launch Soon, Bringing AI into Sleep and Dreams

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neurotechnology startup REMspace is preparing to launch SomnoAI, the first AI interface for human sleep. Trained on unique sleep-stimulus data, it’s designed to improve sleep quality, predict sleep disorders, and enable dream control. The product is scheduled for release in early 2026 (VIDEO).

Currently, the AI boom has revolved around data and technology, while actual human experiences—specifically in sleep—have been largely ignored. There are two main reasons for this. First, there is no tool that allows AI to interact with or modify sleep. Second, there is no dataset specific enough to train AI in this way. As a result, billions of people still suffer from basic sleep problems.

Welcome to the Future of Sleep

REMspace has overcome both of these obstacles and is preparing to release its new smart sleep mask, LucidMe PRO, which features three times more sensors than the previous version (including EEG and eye-motion tracker). The new mask will be powered by SomnoAI, trained on unique sleep-stimulus data.

Its key features include:

faster sleep onset assistance

deeper, more continuous sleep

dream experience modulation

lucid dreaming facilitation

guided meditation with biofeedback

stress and relaxation support

gentle wake-up alarm

snoring insights and sleep breathing awareness

high-precision sleep tracking

“Today, 99% of AI’s potential in sleep remains unexplored. Unlocking it requires highly specific technology and datasets that mainstream AI companies simply don’t have. With our upcoming smart sleep mask, SomnoAI is going to become indispensable for millions. I believe that within the next five years, devices like our mask will be as common as smartphones — almost everyone will have one.” — Michael Raduga, CEO of REMspace.

SomnoAI will be available in Q1 2026 on a subscription basis, starting from $9/month, plus a one-time purchase of the LucidMe PRO mask for $79. For more information and preorders, visit remspace.net

About REMspace

Founded in 2023 by Michael Raduga, REMspace is renowned for its pioneering research on lucid dreaming, including famous experiments like those showing the first-ever communication between people in dreams and the abilities to control a virtual car and transmit melodies from dreams in real-time. In July 2025, REMspace released its first commercial product, an innovative smart sleep mask called LucidMe.