AM Best to Host Online Briefing, Networking Reception to Highlight Its 2026 Outlooks for U.S. Insurance, Global Re and Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprise Markets

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senior AM Best analytical staff will present the credit rating agency’s 2026 outlooks for major insurance segments in an online briefing on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. The briefing will provide outlooks for the property/casualty (personal and commercial segments), life/annuity, health, global reinsurance and delegated underwriting authority entities (DUAE) segments.

The DUAE segment encompasses managing general agents, managing general underwriters, coverholders, program administrators and other similar entities.

In addition, the panel of AM Best analysts will discuss the global economic, social and technological trends that are shifting the insurance industry and key factors expected to shape results in 2026. To register for the briefing, please visit “AM Best Briefing - 2026 Insurance Outlook: Risk Management Back in the Spotlight.

Senior AM Best analysts participating in the briefing include:

  • Edin Imsirovic, director (delegated underwriting authority enterprises [DUAEs])
  • Michael Lagomarsino, senior director (global reinsurance)
  • Carlos Wong-Fupuy, senior director (U.S. property/casualty, commercial lines)
  • Jacqalene Lentz, senior director (U.S. property/casualty, commercial lines)
  • Richard Attanasio (U.S. property/casualty, personal lines)
  • Sally Rosen, senior director (U.S. health)
  • Erik Miller, senior director (U.S. life/annuity)

In addition, AM Best also will highlight its 2026 outlooks and current industry trends at its annual networking reception in New York on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, from 5:00–7:00 p.m. EST, at Midtown Terrace. To register for the reception event, visit here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

