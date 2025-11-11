TAMKO and Kansas City Chiefs Announce 2025 Operation Rooftop Winner

KANSAS CITY, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TAMKO Building Products, Proud Partner of the Kansas City Chiefs, is honored to announce the winner of 2025 Operation Rooftop as Staff Sergeant Patrick Leet, a U.S. Marine currently serving on recruiting duty in Kansas City, Missouri. Leet and his family will receive a new roof featuring TAMKO’s premium Titan XT® shingles, designed for extreme durability and long-lasting protection.

Operation Rooftop combines the winning spirit of the four-time world champion Kansas City Chiefs with TAMKO’s top-quality American manufacturing. The program recognizes the dedication and sacrifices of U.S. service members by providing the winner with innovative, high-performance roofing built with Titan XT® shingles—renowned for their 160 MPH wind warranty* and Class 3 impact rating.† Titan XT® shingles represent trusted protection built tough to perform when it matters most.

“I’ve been a Marine for about 12 and a half years, and my wife Erika has been with me the whole way,” said Leet. “In that time, we’ve gone through six home moves and three deployments overseas. We just moved to Kansas City earlier this year, and to receive a new roof through this program is truly a blessing. We’re incredibly thankful to the Chiefs and TAMKO for their generosity and support of military families.”

Patrick and his wife, Erika, both grew up in Louisville, Kentucky, where they met in high school and reconnected during college. Married shortly after he joined the Marines, the couple now has three children.

“This is our first time buying a home, and we knew the roof would need replacing,” Leet shared. “We never imagined we’d have an opportunity like this. The Kansas City community has been so welcoming, and we’re proud to now call it home. As a Marine, I have a lot of admiration for people and organizations that excel—and the Chiefs have been consistently excellent. It’s inspiring.”

“The Chiefs have done so much for the military community, and TAMKO’s commitment through programs like Operation Rooftop means the world to families like ours,” Leet continued. “It’s a reminder that our service is appreciated, and that kind of support is something we’ll never forget.”

“TAMKO is proud to partner with the Kansas City Chiefs in honoring heroes like Staff Sergeant Leet,” said Chris Freeborg. In addition to being a U.S. military veteran himself, Freeborg is the Vice President and Chief Marketing, Communications & Product Development Officer at TAMKO. “His dedication, resilience, and service to our country embody the same values we build into every TAMKO product—strength, integrity, and lasting performance. We’re thrilled to provide his family’s home with Titan XT® shingles for enhanced protection for years to come.”

The Kansas City Chiefs also celebrated Sergeant Leet’s selection. “We’re proud to partner with TAMKO on Operation Rooftop to recognize and give back to those who serve,” said Tyler Kirby, Chief Revenue Officer for the Kansas City Chiefs. “Patrick’s story is a powerful reflection of dedication and family, and we’re honored to celebrate him as this year’s recipient.”

Through Operation Rooftop, TAMKO and the Kansas City Chiefs continue their shared mission to support veterans and military families, honoring their service with American manufactured quality and lasting protection.

About TAMKO: With more than 80 years in business, TAMKO is a leading independent manufacturer of residential roofing shingles and waterproofing products crafted with American pride. At TAMKO, the popular Heritage® shingle series and Proline shingle series, featuring award-winning Titan XT® and StormFighter FLEX®, boast the best roofing colors on the market. Titan XT® shingles and StormFighter® FLEX shingles are well-known for their impressive high-wind warranty up to 160 MPH.* TAMKO products are further backed by a brand name recognized for its rich history, core values of honesty and integrity, quality products and processes, authority with building professionals, and support for its community. For more information about TAMKO, visit our website at www.tamko.com.

* 160 MPH wind warranty requires TAMKO® starter and TAMKO® hip and ridge. See TAMKO's full High Wind Application Instructions for all requirements and restrictions.

† Titan XT® shingles are classified by UL for compliance with UL 2218 Class 3 impact resistance. UL 2218 testing utilizes a dropped steel ball which may not correlate with real world rooftop experience with the impact of storm driven hail or other objects.