Andersen Consulting Strengthens Digital Transformation Offering Through Collaboration with VaporVM

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting expands its digital transformation and cybersecurity capabilities with the addition of collaborating firm VaporVM, a cloud-native technology firm headquartered in Dubai.

Founded in 2017, VaporVM helps global enterprises navigate digital transformation through integrated cloud services, DevOps, cybersecurity, data science, and application modernization. With a focus on scalability and speed-to-market, the firm works with Fortune 500 companies and leverages their domain expertise and automation to streamline IT operations and accelerate digital outcomes.

“At VaporVM, we are dedicated to helping businesses not only adopt new technologies but also reimagine what’s possible when those technologies are harnessed to drive real transformation,” said Aqeel Asim, CEO and founder of VaporVM. “Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting allows us to amplify that mission on a global scale—bringing our cloud, cybersecurity, and digital transformation expertise to new markets, and enabling organizations to achieve measurable outcomes.”

“In today’s climate, responsiveness and security go hand in hand. VaporVM’s track record across cybersecurity and technology transformation makes them a valuable extension of our platform,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “They bring energy, innovation, and technical focus to today’s most pressing digital infrastructure challenges.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 44,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.