-

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Arab War Risks Insurance Syndicate

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) of Arab War Risks Insurance Syndicate (AWRIS) (Bahrain). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect AWRIS’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

AWRIS’ balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation, which is comfortably in excess of the threshold required for the strongest assessment, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The syndicate’s balance sheet strength assessment benefits from a relatively conservative investment allocation, low net underwriting leverage and prudent reserving practices. AM Best considers AWRIS to have a very high dependence on retrocession coverage in order to provide capacity to its members and manage potential volatility from large losses. Due to the company’s track record of robust underwriting profitability, combined with strong relationships with multiple reinsurance counterparties, AWRIS is expected to maintain its access to the reinsurance capacity it needs to support its business model. Given the nature of AWRIS’ operations and membership structure as a syndicate of (re)insurance companies in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the permanence of capital is considered a partially offsetting rating factor.

AWRIS has a track record of strong operating performance, demonstrated by a five-year (2020-2024) weighted average combined ratio and a return-on-equity ratio (ROE) of 65.7% and 6.5%, respectively. AWRIS’ underwriting performance has been supported by low loss ratios, demonstrated by a five-year weighted average loss ratio of 0.3%. The syndicate’s ROE metrics are considered supportive of the strong operating performance assessment given its high level of capitalisation.

AWRIS has an established position as a niche underwriter of marine war risks across the MENA region for its members. As a specialist operator, AM Best views the syndicate’s concentration by line of business as an offsetting rating factor, albeit the syndicate has begun expanding its product offering with the support of reinsurance partners. While premium income is well-diversified across a number of members, with AWRIS having gained new members in recent years, the company’s scale remains limited by international standards.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best’s Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Romeo Berti
Senior Financial Analyst
+44 20 7397 0267
romeo.berti@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Jessica Botelho-Young, CA
Director, Analytics
+44 20 7397 0310
jessica.botelho-young@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
alslavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

Contacts

Romeo Berti
Senior Financial Analyst
+44 20 7397 0267
romeo.berti@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Jessica Botelho-Young, CA
Director, Analytics
+44 20 7397 0310
jessica.botelho-young@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
alslavin@ambest.com

Social Media Profiles
AM Best/LinkedIn
More News From AM Best

AM Best to Host Online Briefing, Networking Reception to Highlight Its 2026 Outlooks for U.S. Insurance, Global Re and Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprise Markets

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Senior AM Best analytical staff will present the credit rating agency’s 2026 outlooks for major insurance segments in an online briefing on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. The briefing will provide outlooks for the property/casualty (personal and commercial segments), life/annuity, health, global reinsurance and delegated underwriting authority entities (DUAE) segments. The DUAE segment encompasses managing general agents, managing general underwriters,...

AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s New Senior Unsecured Notes

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “bbb+” (Good) to the recently issued $300 million of 5.250% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 15, 2035, issued by Unum Group (Unum) (headquartered in Chattanooga, TN) [NYSE: UNM]. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, as well as repayment of the $275 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding senior unsecur...

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ørsted Insurance A/S

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Ørsted Insurance A/S (ORIAS) (Denmark). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect ORIAS’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. ORIAS is the captive insurer for Ørst...
Back to Newsroom