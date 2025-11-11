Eldridge Provides £57 Million in Financing to Curzon de Vere for Port One Logistics Park Expansion in Ipswich

IPSWICH, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eldridge Real Estate Credit, the real estate investing strategy of Eldridge Capital Management, today announced the provision of £57 million across two financing facilities to support the continued expansion of Port One Logistics Park in Ipswich, Suffolk. The financings are part of an ongoing collaboration between Eldridge and Curzon de Vere, supporting the build out of the Port One masterplan over the coming years.

The scheme includes an earlier £16 million facility that supported construction of a c. 220k SF logistics unit and a more recent £41.2 million loan that is funding the next stage, comprising additional large-scale logistics units and related developments within the park. Together, these investments reinforce Curzon de Vere’s long-term vision to deliver Port One as a premier logistics destination serving occupiers in the e-commerce, distribution and port logistics sectors.

“Eldridge is proud to support Curzon de Vere in realizing the full potential of Port One,” said Nikos Yerolemou-Ennsgraber, Senior Director at Eldridge Capital Management. “This partnership embodies the type of enduring, value-driven relationships we strive to build – a best-in-class logistics development today while positioning our partnership for long-term growth in the years ahead.”

Strategically positioned within the Freeport East Zone, Port One Logistics Park benefits from direct access to the A14 at Junction 52, linking the site to the Port of Felixstowe and major national routes. The park has already delivered more than 1.3 million square feet of fully occupied logistics space, serving tenants in the e-commerce, shipping, and freight sectors.

The financing will support the development of an additional c. 388k SF modern logistics facilities, further expanding Port One’s capacity to accommodate occupiers seeking large, sustainable, and well-connected industrial space. Each facility will be built to modern, high-specification standards, with features designed to enhance efficient and sustainable operations.

“We strive to create a market-leading logistics park in the UK that supports exponential growth in the region’s freight and e-commerce network,” said Matt Slater, Curzon De Vere. “Eldridge’s long-term approach and deep industry expertise is essential as we continue to scale the park over the next 10 years.”

This transaction brings Eldridge Real Estate Credit’s industrial lending to over £300 million, supporting approximately 3 million square feet of funded projects within the logistics sector.

Eldridge Real Estate Credit is focused on investing opportunities throughout the US, UK, and Europe, including term, construction, transitional, and special situation opportunities across the capital structure. The platform has originated over $10 billion in loans, leveraging an experienced team with a disciplined approach seeking to create long-term value.

The plan for Port One has been assembled and delivered by Curzon de Vere with its in-house contractor, Team AB Services, which has delivered all Port One units.

About Eldridge

Eldridge is an asset management and insurance holding company with approximately $70 billion in assets under management that consists of two divisions: Eldridge Capital Management and Eldridge Wealth Solutions. Eldridge Capital Management, through its subsidiaries, focuses on four investment strategies – diversified credit, GP solutions, real estate credit, and sports & entertainment. Eldridge Wealth Solutions, an insurance and retirement solutions platform, is comprised of Eldridge’s wholly owned insurance companies, Security Benefit and Everly Life. Eldridge is wholly owned by Eldridge Industries. To learn more, visit www.eldridge.com.

About Curzon de Vere

Curzon De Vere Limited, the holding company overseeing a diverse and expanding group of businesses engaged in both commercial and residential development across Suffolk and the wider East Anglia region, continues to strengthen its position as a leading force in regional growth and regeneration. At the heart of the Group’s commercial portfolio is Port One, a flagship logistics and industrial development situated on a landmark site in Great Blakenham. The group's landholdings are soon to be in excess of 750 acres.

Port One represents the Group’s commitment to strategic, high-quality commercial development that supports regional growth and employment. Designed to meet the evolving needs of modern business, the site has become one of the most significant logistics hubs in East Anglia, providing state-of-the-art facilities for national and international operators.

Alongside its commercial success, the Group continues to advance its ambitious residential programme across East Anglia, with the goal of delivering more than 1,000 new homes over the coming years demonstrating its versatility and long-term investment in the region’s built environment.

Together, these initiatives embody the Group’s long-term vision: to create sustainable communities, deliver enduring value, and contribute to the evolving economic and social landscape of East Anglia.

About Team AB Services

Team AB Services Limited is an established construction firm providing turnkey solutions for developments across the East of England. Exclusively serving the Curzon De Vere Limited Group, the company undertakes all construction work for the Group’s portfolio, including the multi residential schemes and the cutting-edge Port One logistics park in Great Blakenham, Ipswich.

With a proven track record of successful project delivery, Team AB Services Limited combines technical expertise with an innovative and client-focused approach. Its commitment to excellence ensures that every development meets the highest standards of quality, safety, and sustainability—reinforcing the Group’s reputation as a leader in regional construction and development.