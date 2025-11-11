Future Cardia and Artella Solutions Announce Strategic Collaboration for Next-Generation Implantable Cardiac Monitoring

HOUSTON & TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Future Cardia, a medical device company developing an implantable cardiac monitor intended to capture electrocardiogram (ECG) signals, and Artella Solutions Inc. (“ARTELLA”), a remote cardiac monitoring software and clinical services company, today announced an expanded strategic collaboration.

The companies began working together during Future Cardia’s pre-FDA phase by integrating ARTELLA’S Active State Monitoring platform with Future Cardia’s investigational implantable sensor to facilitate the secure transfer of ECG data for analysis.

“Future Cardia is bringing an implantable solution to a market that urgently needs innovation. ARTELLA and its holding company CorMedica Group were built to partner with technologies like this in which data, automation, clinical oversight, and Elite Customer Service can meaningfully change outcomes for patients and providers,” stated Sepand Moshiri, Artella Solutions Co-Founder and CEO.

Through this collaboration, Future Cardia and Artella Solutions are evaluating the integration of ARTELLA’s remote cardiac monitoring platform into Future Cardia’s data and workflow ecosystem. ARTELLA’s device-agnostic patch and telemetry platform provides an opportunity to assess data transfer, interoperability, and workflow optimization. The partnership supports ongoing research and development efforts and reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to advancing connected cardiac monitoring technologies.

CEO of Future Cardia, Jae Bang, commented, “Future Cardia was founded on the belief that long-term physiologic data can enhance our understanding of cardiac health. Our collaboration with ARTELLA represents an important step in exploring how implantable and external monitoring technologies can work together to advance data integration and clinical workflow capabilities.”

About Future Cardia

Future Cardia is developing an implantable cardiac monitoring device intended to provide long-term ECG data for rhythm assessment. The device is currently under regulatory review and is not yet cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for commercial use.

For more information, please visit futurecardia.com

About Artella Solutions

Artella Solutions Inc. is a digital healthcare company providing remote cardiac monitoring services and software solutions. For patients, ARTELLA offers monitoring services utilizing patch technology and artificial intelligence to help identify potential cardiac rhythm abnormalities. For physicians, ARTELLA provides a unified system designed to support timely data review and workflow efficiency.

For more information, please visit artellainc.com

