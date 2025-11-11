NineDot Energy and Solar One Announce Educational Partnership on Battery Energy Storage

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NineDot Energy ®, the leading developer of community-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the New York City metro area, and Solar One, New York City’s leading environmental education nonprofit, today announced they are working together to integrate lesson plans focusing on energy storage into Solar One’s pre-existing curriculum for K-12 students.

Stephen Levin, Solar One’s CEO, said “NineDot is an important energy innovator in New York City, and integrating their support and expertise into one of our core educational programs is a win for the students and communities we serve. " Share

The curriculum will first be delivered during this 2025-26 academic year to three high schools in the City: (i) Transit Tech Career and Technical Education High School (“Transit Tech”, Brooklyn); (ii) The School for Cooperative Technical Education at its Longwood Campus (“Coop Tech”, The Bronx); and (iii) Health, Arts, Robotics and Technology High School (“HARTs”, Southeast Queens). Each school has expressed eagerness to deepen its energy and sustainability offerings for their students, and train young adults for careers in the “green economy.” NineDot and Solar One are collaborating on developing lesson plans, which will then be delivered by Solar One’s expert educators in partnership with those schools’ classroom teachers - all at zero cost to schools or parents. Enhancing New York public school curriculum with more forward-looking sustainability content has been a priority for many of the elected officials representing these constituencies.

“NineDot is excited to help broaden Solar One’s environmental curriculum with the addition of energy storage content,” said David Arfin, NineDot Energy CEO and Co-founder. “Battery energy storage is a critical part of New York City’s improving energy infrastructure, and there’s no better partner than Solar One to deliver training to high school students getting ready to work and live in the sustainability economy.”

Stephen Levin, Solar One’s CEO, said, “NineDot is an important energy innovator in New York City, and integrating their support and expertise into one of our core educational programs is a win for the students and communities we serve. We’re looking forward to kicking off this updated curriculum for high school students this year.”

The curriculum will include (i) hands-on experiences for students to learn energy storage-related skills, (ii) examination of multiple career pathways in the energy storage industry, and (iii) analysis of the New York City power grid. All parties involved believe strongly that environmental education for local students not only will enhance their understanding of important trends impacting their communities, but also will bolster their abilities to participate in this growing part of New York’s economy.

"Shaping the green workforce of tomorrow starts with our students, by fostering dynamic partnerships across all areas of the green economy – including battery energy storage which is critical to electrifying the city’s built environment and strengthening our power grid," said New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President & CEO Andrew Kimball. "With the recent opening of the Solar One Environmental Education Center, NYCEDC is thrilled that Solar One and NineDot are partnering to equip and inspire the next generation of New Yorkers for environmental leadership and green-collar careers."

"Unlike the federal government, Queens is in the business of creating green jobs right here in our communities, while ensuring our neighborhoods are more resilient and our kids are best equipped to land these jobs in adulthood," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "I'm grateful to NineDot Energy and Solar One for their work alongside my office in doing just that, and I couldn't be more excited to see the return on investment this innovative partnership with the brilliant students of Health, Arts, Robotics and Technology High School here in Cambria Heights will generate."

“With this new initiative and partnership between NineDot and Solar One, we are preparing our Bronx scholars to be the leaders of tomorrow,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson. “I want to thank NineDot and Solar One for teaming up to bring this innovative program to the Longwood Campus of Coop Tech. Together, we are ensuring our young adults receive the necessary skills to participate in our city`s green economy.”

Council Member Sandy Nurse (Brooklyn Council District 37) said: "A Just Transition away from fossil fuels requires an experienced, dedicated, and well-paid workforce. Mere months after I recommended they reach out to Transit Tech, I am thrilled that NineDot and Solar One have partnered with the school to train up local youth in the green economy. This curriculum will educate and bring hands-on skill-sharing to our district's young people, paving the way for a greener city and family-sustaining careers."

For more information contact NineDot Energy at nine.energy/connect and Solar One at solar1.org/contact-us/

About NineDot Energy

NineDot Energy is the leading community-scale battery storage developer and operator in the New York City metropolitan region. We create innovative urban energy solutions that support a more resilient grid, deliver economic savings, reduce carbon emissions, and improve environmental equity. NineDot is also expanding beyond stationary storage to incorporate electric vehicle charging into some of our current and future sites. NineDot Energy’s name derives from the classic mathematical puzzle for sparking out-of-the-box solutions. We are based in Brooklyn, New York at NYU’s Urban Future Lab. Learn more at nine.energy.

About Solar One

Solar One is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to design and deliver innovative education, training, and technical assistance that fosters sustainability and resiliency in diverse urban environments. Solar One facilitates learning that changes the way people think about energy, sustainability, and resilience by engaging diverse program participants across NYC boroughs. Programs help individuals and communities explore new ways of living and working that are more adaptive to a climate-change impacted world. Learn more at solar1.org.