City of New Orleans and NOPD Advance Public Safety Modernization With Mark43

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has taken a major step in modernizing its law enforcement operations with the full deployment of the Mark43 platform. This deployment marks the completion of a milestone modernization initiative that now equips more than 1,400 sworn officers across NOPD and 18 external agencies with a cloud-native Records Management System and Analytics solution. Spanning two enterprise-scale data migrations and more than 13 connected interfaces, this rollout represents one of the most comprehensive cloud-native public safety deployments in the region.

“This technology deployment demonstrates our commitment to innovation and public safety for the City of New Orleans,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “By investing in Mark43’s modern, cloud-native public safety solution, the city is building a foundation for safer neighborhoods and stronger trust between law enforcement agencies and the residents they serve.”

“This deployment represents a major leap forward in how our officers serve the people of New Orleans,” said NOPD Superintendent of Police Anne Kirkpatrick. “Mark43 has delivered a modern, easy-to-use system that will save valuable time in the field, improve accuracy, and enhance the department’s ability to deliver the highest quality of service to our community.”

As the primary law enforcement agency for one of the nation’s most visited and culturally rich cities, the NOPD is responsible for protecting residents and tourists alike, ensuring safety during major events such as Mardi Gras and large-scale citywide operations. The new technology provides officers with advanced tools to meet the evolving needs of the city and the millions of visitors it hosts each year, along with strengthened collaboration with the Louisiana State Police, a Mark43 customer.

“We’re proud to partner with the New Orleans Police Department to modernize their technology and help officers spend less time on paperwork and more time in the community,” said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43. “Completing such a complex deployment in just 15 months is a testament to NOPD’s commitment to innovation, teamwork, and better serving their community through modern technology. With neighboring agencies like the Louisiana State Police also on the Mark43 platform, we’re seeing how collaboration and connectivity strengthen the entire public safety ecosystem. We look forward to a strong partnership with Superintendent Kirkpatrick and the entire NOPD team.”

“The successful launch of the Mark43 system was made possible through a $30 million investment of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to modernize our criminal justice information systems,” said Kimberly LaGrue, Chief Information Officer for the City of New Orleans. “Most importantly, the platform provides NOPD with a modern reporting system, ensuring the City of New Orleans meets federal and state data reporting requirements to secure federal funding for the city.”

The Mark43 deployment is a cornerstone of the broader modernization underway across New Orleans, ensuring public safety agencies are better connected, more resilient, and equipped for the future.

“This is more than a technology upgrade,” said Nathaniel Weaver, Director of the Justice Tech Modernization Program for the City of New Orleans. “This is a foundational transformation in how the NOPD operates as a modern police department. Mark43 unites our systems, partners, and data in one environment, strengthening our ability to collaborate, respond, and deliver smarter public-safety outcomes across the city.”

Before adopting Mark43, NOPD used a legacy on-premises system that was insufficient, error-prone, and unable to meet evolving federal reporting standards. The built-in Louisiana Incident-Based Reporting System (LIBRS) and National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) compliance capabilities within Mark43 RMS fully satisfy the department’s federal consent decree mandates, helping NOPD meet its goals for accuracy, accountability, and community trust.

“For the first time in our history, NOPD will report fully to LIBRS and NIBRS, a significant milestone as the department continues to navigate the challenges of modern-day intelligence-led policing and the need for transparency capabilities,” said Jessica Nezat, Director of Analytics for NOPD. “Built-in compliance workflows ensure that every report meets the highest standards of data quality, accuracy, and accountability, and we now join a growing network of forward-thinking law enforcement agencies across the world.”

With Mark43’s advanced analytics capabilities, NOPD now has access to real-time insights that will improve day-to-day operations, decision-making, and long-term planning. Mark43 Analytics will enable the department to better allocate resources, identify crime trends, and maintain a higher level of transparency with the public. The implementation also reinstates the city’s eligibility for federal grants that require accurate and comprehensive reporting.

About Mark43

Mark43 brings modern technology to enhance public safety, making state, local, and federal agencies faster, smarter, and their communities safer. Its integrated Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch, and Data Analytics form the backbone of a unified, real-time public safety operating platform to streamline workflows, improve response times, and foster collaboration. Trusted by over 300 agencies, Mark43 increases effectiveness and efficiency amid rising demands and limited resources. By supporting first responders with innovative tools, AI technology, and a strong cybersecurity foundation, Mark43 equips public safety agencies to address the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.