Enstor Completes Purchase of Black Bear Transmission

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enstor Pipeline Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of Enstor Gas, LLC (together “Enstor”), today announced that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of Black Bear Transmission Opco, LLC (“Black Bear” or the “Company”) from Basalt Infrastructure Partners (“Basalt”).

This transaction marks a significant milestone in Enstor’s strategic growth plan, extending its footprint across the Southeastern United States. With the addition of Black Bear’s natural gas transmission systems, spanning approximately 1,700 miles and with a capacity of 2.6 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), Enstor now operates more than 1,800 miles of transmission pipelines with nearly 8 Bcf/d of capacity alongside six natural gas storage facilities with over 144 Bcf of certificated working gas capacity.

“We are thrilled to welcome the entire BBT team into the Enstor family,” said Enstor Chief Executive Officer Paul Bieniawski. “This acquisition enhances our ability to deliver safe, reliable, demand-driven energy infrastructure to our customers as we continue to grow our footprint.”

About Enstor

Enstor is a leading provider of natural gas solutions in the southern United States. Through our ownership and operation of six natural gas storage facilities and over 1800 miles of natural gas transmission pipelines, our growing platform provides necessary energy infrastructure to natural gas utilities, power generators, marketers, industrials, and pipelines across nine states. We recently announced the expansion of our Mississippi Hub natural gas storage facility. The project is expected to add up to three new caverns, each with approximately 10 Bcf of additional working storage capacity, alongside incremental expansions of the hub’s existing caverns.

