Satellite and SPINS IX-ONE Give CPG Sales Ecosystem Real-Time Product Data with Dynamic Sell Sheets

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Satellite, the sales enablement platform built for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, today announced its partnership with SPINS IX-ONE, the leading provider of data, insights, and commerce solutions that power the entire CPG ecosystem. Together, the companies are setting a new industry standard for data integrity, with SPINS IX-ONE verified, real-time product information powering Satellite’s Dynamic Sell Sheets.

“Our partnership with Satellite ensures faster collaboration, stronger connections, and smarter innovation across the CPG ecosystem.” Share

Through this integration, brands using Satellite will have their Dynamic Sell Sheets automatically populated and synced with SPINS IX-ONE data. Updates made in SPINS IX-ONE are reflected instantly across every Satellite asset, ensuring that brands, brokers, distributors, and retailers all see the same trusted information, whether they review a Dynamic Sell Sheet the day it was sent or six months later.

For retailers, this means consistent access to the most reliable product information they need across every stage of accepting and stocking a new item. For brands, it eliminates version-control headaches, reduces unnecessary back-and-forth, and instills confidence at the most critical points in the acceptance process.

“SPINS has always believed accurate, trusted data is the foundation of meaningful growth,” said John Kocher, SVP of Sales at SPINS IX-ONE. “Our partnership with Satellite ensures faster collaboration, stronger connections, and smarter innovation across the CPG ecosystem.”

The launch of the partnership ushers in a new standard for selling in CPG, one where dynamic, real-time information is part of every interaction and built into every piece of sales content shared. As the same SPINS IX-ONE data powers retailers, distributors, and digital commerce platforms, this partnership means greater alignment across the supply chain and faster paths to shelf for innovative new products.

“Our mission is simple: help brands win the ‘yes’ sooner,” said Jordan Tetrick, CEO of Satellite. “By weaving SPINS IX-ONE’s trusted product content directly into a brand’s Dynamic Sell Sheet, retailers have access to reliable information from the very first time a product is shared. Buyers get what they need to make faster, more confident decisions, without extra emails, forms, or guesswork. It’s better for brands, better for retailers, and ultimately better for our industry.”

About SPINS

SPINS is the leading CPG growth partner, uniting data, technology, and expertise to power discovery, decode choice, and engage shoppers with confidence. Anchored in three commercial platforms—SPINS Foundry, SPINS Intelligence, and SPINS Journey—SPINS empowers brands and retailers to navigate disruption, unlock growth, and build a healthier, more sustainable future.

About Satellite

Satellite is the sales enablement platform powering the CPG sales ecosystem. Built for growing and established brands, Satellite helps teams scale distribution through smarter connections—giving brands, retailers, and decision makers the tools they need to drive growth.