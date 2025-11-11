Global Payments Launches Modular Countertop Designed for Genius

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Global Payments (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, introduced the industry’s first modular, countertop point-of-sale device, setting a new standard for flexibility, durability and speed in retail and restaurant environments. The device is purpose built for Genius, Global Payments' flagship POS platform.

Providing modular, purpose-built hardware represents the next step in Global Payments’ efforts to empower merchants with all the commerce enablement solutions they need to operate their businesses more efficiently and effectively. Share

Shaped by direct input from merchants and partners, the device is designed to effortlessly scale. Rather than a fixed terminal, it adapts to the needs of merchants of all sizes, from retail businesses and growing restaurants to multi-location enterprises and more.

Hardware highlights include:

Enterprise-grade modularity. Configurations include a state of the art countertop stand for a wireless, clutter-free look; a customer facing display or kiosk; and a wall mount. In addition, the Power over Ethernet (PoE) feature enables the device to be mounted anywhere.

Blazing speed for instant checkout. In fast-paced environments like quick service restaurants, small business retail establishments, stadium venues and more, the new countertop delivers more speed thanks to a best-in-class processor built for frictionless transactions and responsive workflows.

Design-forward aesthetic. The device features an edge-to-edge, 15.6-inch merchant display with a sophisticated, minimalist design and hidden cable management system.

The device features an edge-to-edge, 15.6-inch merchant display with a sophisticated, minimalist design and hidden cable management system. Durability you can count on. Designed for a range of environments, the new device performs in semi-outdoor brightness and comes with IP43 ingress protection, resisting spills, humidity, and dust.

“We believe in cultivating long-term relationships with our customers while empowering them to operate their businesses more effectively, whether they have one location or hundreds,” said Bob Cortopassi, president and chief operating officer of Global Payments. “That is why we designed an elegant, robust and powerful device that scales easily. Now, businesses don’t need to buy new equipment simply because their business is expanding; Genius grows with them.”

Hardware configurations for any environment:

Dual screen premium checkout option delivers a superior experience with merchant and customer screens; payment options on the customer-facing screen; easy installation; and optimization for indoor and semi-outdoor environments.

Single screen, compact powerhouse option offers speed and reliability in a design that is optimized for busy environments that are short on space. This configuration features a PC that is built into the screen and can be used as a countertop or mounted command center.

Low profile configuration is a sleek, low-profile set up, with an integrated card reader. Angled for ideal readability, this version maximizes customer interaction in tight spaces.

Commercial rollout in the U.S. begins in December with enterprise customers, followed by small businesses in the first quarter of 2026. The low profile configuration will be available starting in the first quarter.

The new countertop device will be featured at the inaugural Genius User Conference, Global Payments’ first ever conference showcasing Genius for enterprise users. The event is taking place at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA, where Global Payments is the Official Commerce Technology Provider of the Atlanta Braves and Truist Park.

For more information, visit https://www.globalpayments.com/point-of-sale/hardware/countertop.

