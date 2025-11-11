Bitdefender and CKH Innovations Opportunities Development Expand Cybersecurity Partnership to Drei Austria

BUCHAREST, Romania & SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, and CKH Innovations Opportunities Development (CKH IOD), a telecom unit of CK Hutchison Group Telecom Holdings (CKHGT), today announced an expanded strategic partnership to deliver advanced endpoint protection solutions for personal computers and mobile devices to Drei Austria customers. This marks a significant milestone in the relationship, building on Bitdefender’s existing support for CKHGT companies in the UK and Italy.

With this launch, we are proud to complete another milestone through our European rollout demonstrating our commitment to protecting our customers across all platforms, empowering them to navigate the digital world with confidence and peace of mind. Share

With this launch, Drei Austria subscribers gain access to leading-edge digital protection services, reinforcing the operator’s commitment to safeguarding consumers in a world where threats to personal data, identity, and privacy are escalating, fueled by increasingly sophisticated AI-driven attacks.

According to a global survey of more than 7,000 consumers, 78% use mobile devices for sensitive transactions such as banking, bill payments, and healthcare. Yet nearly 45% admitted they use no form of mobile security solution. Almost a quarter (24.3%) suffered at least one security incident in the last 12 months, ranging from scams to account compromises to malware infections.

To address these challenges, Drei will integrate Bitdefender Subscriber Protection Platform into its consumer services portfolio. This platform, designed for telco providers, offers advanced cybersecurity and privacy services, including endpoint protection safeguarding against malware, phishing attacks, online scams, identity theft, and more, whether at home or on the go, and supports Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS devices.

Bitdefender Subscriber Protection Platform solution for mobile devices will be delivered through Bitdefender OneApp, a single, unified application that streamlines and manages all cybersecurity services through one interface. OneApp not only simplifies protection for consumers but also helps telcos strengthen engagement and more easily introduce new value-added offerings. Extending beyond individual protection, a key focus for Drei is safeguarding families and extended communities. Through its ‘community’ plans, the operator provides security solutions that extend protection across households and family networks, helping ensure customers can confidently use their devices in today’s always-connected environment.

“Consumers rely on their devices daily to shop, bank, and stay connected, which unfortunately makes them prime targets for cybercriminals. Our partnership with Bitdefender empowers us to deliver trusted, advanced protection that strengthens the digital safety of our customers,” said Günter Lischka, CCO at Drei Austria. “We are pleased to partner with Bitdefender to bring industry-leading cybersecurity solutions to Austrian consumers and help them protect what matters most.”

“As digital threats continue to accelerate, the need for accessible and reliable security has never been greater,” said Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Bitdefender Consumer Solutions Group. “By extending our partnership with CKH IOD to Drei Austria, customers now gain enhanced protection across all their devices, ensuring greater security and privacy online. We are pleased to continue expanding our collaboration and deliver effective cybersecurity solutions to even more consumers across Europe.”

“Following successful launches in Italy and the UK, the Drei Austria rollout marks a new chapter—bringing Bitdefender’s protection to desktop PCs for the first time within this partnership,” said Francesco Zampini, director of devices and digital products & services at CKH IOD. “With this launch, we are proud to complete another milestone through our European rollout demonstrating our commitment to protecting our customers across all platforms, empowering them to navigate the digital world with confidence and peace of mind.”

About CKH Innovations Opportunities Development

CKH IOD is a telecom unit and international development hub of CK Hutchison Group Telecom (CKHGT), which operates mobile networks in Italy, the UK, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Ireland, Hong Kong and Macai. CKHGT is also part of the wider CK Hutchison Group, with mobile assets also in Indonesia and Sri Lanka. CKH IOD offers customised global mobile communications and data solutions that create new digital value and unprecedented opportunities for business. Our collaborative approach combined with our world-class network and experience means we are best placed to help our customers design, adapt, develop and scale solutions faster. Visit: https://ckhiod.com.

About Drei Austria

Hutchison Drei Austria GmbH is a 100% subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) and part of the 3Group Europe’s division “3Scandinavia & Austria“. Drei achieved a total revenue of 958 million euros in 2024. As a leading Austrian telecommunication provider the company offers mobile communication, internet, fixed line, TV and business solutions from a single source. In addition to the biggest network of branded stores by an Austrian telecommunications provider and an encompassing customer service for residential and business customers, Drei pursues the goal of making digitalization available and affordable for everyone in Austria. As part of the largest investment project in the company's history, Drei is currently building a completely new network. Austria's most modern 5G network already reaches more than 90% of Austrian households and companies. Since autumn 2022, Drei has been the only company in Austria to operate a nationwide 5G standalone network with full 5G potential, including network slicing for secure capacities, minimal latency times and maximum data security. More information: www.drei.at.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumers, enterprises, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry’s most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world’s most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

Trusted. Always.