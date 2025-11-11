Accenture and Apptio Team Up with PPL to Unlock Deeper Technology Spending Insights

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Apptio are working with PPL Corporation, a U.S. energy company providing electricity and natural gas to more than 3.6 million customers in the U.S., to transform how the company prioritizes and manages technology spending—all in support of delivering safe, reliable, affordable, sustainable energy and a better customer experience.

As part of this effort, Accenture is delivering a new technology financial management platform for PPL, powered by Apptio’s solutions. This approach automates reporting and provides real-time financial data, enabling the company to make smarter, faster decisions on where and how to invest in technology to advance its strategic objectives.

“Our recent work with Accenture is another step in our strategy to create the technology-enabled utilities of the future,” said Dean Del Vecchio, Executive Vice President—Technology and Innovation for PPL. “We’re using Apptio solutions to unlock deeper insights into our technology investments as we work to drive innovation, modernize the grid and deliver greater value to our customers and employees.”

The collaboration comes as PPL is transitioning from aging legacy systems to modern, flexible and scalable solutions that support its utility of the future strategy. This includes shifting to cloud-based infrastructure, expanding the use of AI, automation and advanced analytics and better integrating systems to support real-time decision-making. By evolving its IT financial management tools into a scalable FinOps capability early in its IT transformation, PPL is improving visibility into hybrid cloud environments and investments, identifying inefficiencies and accelerating innovation across its operations.

Across industries, organizations are facing growing pressure to manage technology investments more effectively, while continuing to invest in technology that drives business value and growth. Traditional finance tools often fall short in tracking decentralized, usage-based technology spending. Accenture’s Pulse of Change research shows that 85% of C-suite leaders plan to increase technology spending this year, making financial discipline and transparency more important than ever.

“Accenture is helping PPL reinvent its technology strategy and capabilities as the company seeks to drive greater value for the customers and community it serves,” said Keith Boone, Technology Strategy & Advisory Americas lead at Accenture. “Our ongoing collaboration with Apptio will give our clients, like PPL, stronger financial controls, spending predictability and measurable ROI from their technology investments. This reflects our commitment to offering measurable solutions that enable our clients with actionable, data-driven insights.”

This work with PPL is supported by an expanded Accenture and Apptio business partnership focused on accelerating technology financial management adoption, specifically with clients in North America. The collaboration aims to help organizations advance financial operations maturity and reduce unnecessary technology costs. Together, Accenture and Apptio will provide clients with integrated solutions and tools, such as the Accenture myNav FinOps Maturity Assessment, which helps organizations evaluate their FinOps capabilities.

“Accenture’s deep expertise in technology financial management and Apptio’s leading TBM and FinOps capabilities are enabling organizations like PPL to transform with confidence,” said Ajay Patel, General Manager at Apptio. “Together, we’re empowering technology leaders to make bold modernization investments while maintaining financial discipline. We’re proud to partner with PPL on their modernization journey and to honor Accenture as our Americas ITFM Partner of the Year for their commitment to client success.”

Accenture’s strong alignment with Apptio has been key in earning Apptio’s Americas ITFM Partner of the Year 2025 award. Accenture’s experience in technology financial management builds on a consistent track record of innovation in the field, supported by the recent acquisition of Maryville and prior acquisitions of Advocate and Strongbow, as well as partnerships with ecosystem providers like Apptio.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading solutions and global professional services company that helps the world’s leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed across the enterprise, bringing together the talent of our approximately 779,000 people, our proprietary assets and platforms, and deep ecosystem relationships. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and to be the most AI-enabled, client-focused, great place to work in the world. Through our Reinvention Services we bring together our capabilities across strategy, consulting, technology, operations, Song and Industry X with our deep industry expertise to create and deliver solutions and services for our clients. Our purpose is to deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, and we measure our success by the 360° value we create for all our stakeholders. Visit us at accenture.com.

About PPL

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.6 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

