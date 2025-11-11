RapidAI and Health Holdings Company Partner to Bring Deep Clinical AI to Saudi Arabia

SAN MATEO, Calif. & RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RapidAI, the pioneer of deep clinical AI and global leader in intelligent imaging and workflow integration, today announced a strategic partnership and co-development with Saudi Health Holdings Company (HHC), the largest healthcare provider in the Middle East. Through this collaboration, RapidAI will serve as HHC’s enterprise provider of deep clinical AI across its 20 health clusters network of hospitals and clinics, supporting multiple disease states in neurology, cardiology, vascular, oncology, orthopedic and beyond.

RapidAI will serve as HHC’s enterprise provider of deep clinical AI across its 20 health clusters Share

This partnership represents a key pillar of HHC’s innovation and digital transformation strategy, directly supported by the Health Sector Transformation Program – one of the Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programs. The program adopts new initiatives to advance healthcare quality and accessibility and raise the awareness of prevention before treatment through cutting-edge technologies that are secure, localized, and sustainable.

Built on the Rapid Enterprise™ Platform and driven by RapidAI’s deep clinical AI, underpinned by advanced foundation models trained on multimodal clinical data and advanced 3D visualization, this collaboration brings a new level of adaptability and intelligence to healthcare systems globally. Deep clinical AI at the core of RapidAI’s Enterprise Platform extends beyond traditional triage and notification to deliver characterization, quantification, visualization, and longitudinal tracking across disease states and service lines.

By integrating imaging, reports, and structured clinical data, Rapid’s deep clinical AI is developed from real-world patient cases, enabling clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions while laying the groundwork for scalable, data-driven innovation across the entire healthcare system.

“This collaboration represents a major milestone for RapidAI,” said Karim Karti, CEO of RapidAI. “Our deep clinical AI platform delivers far more than alerts; it provides actionable clinical intelligence. Together with HHC, we’re building the infrastructure for country-wide AI-enabled care that reflects the vision and ambition of Vision 2030.”

“Partnering with RapidAI aligns perfectly with our goal to transform and innovate on how care is delivered across our hospitals, from stroke to cardiac, vascular, and oncology, and to localize these capabilities for the Kingdom’s Vision 2030,” said Nasser Al Huqbani, CEO of Health Holdings Company.

The implementation across HHC’s 20 clusters will utilize the Rapid Enterprise Platform and radiology solutions, integrating into existing clinical, radiology, and IT workflows to support comprehensive care coordination and collaboration across departments and facilities.

Ascend Solutions, a leading digital solutions provider in the Saudi healthcare market, will provide on-the-ground operational services, including implementation, training, and optimization tailored for HHC’s clinical teams and IT ecosystem.

The Health Holding Company is a national institution dedicated to delivering comprehensive and integrated healthcare through 20 health clusters spanning all regions and cities of the Kingdom. Guided by the Saudi Model of Care, the company places the individual at the heart of its mission, transforming service delivery, prioritizing prevention over treatment, and ensuring easier access to care. Its efforts align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to elevate the quality and efficiency of healthcare services nationwide.

About RapidAI

RapidAI is the trusted leader in deep clinical AI, helping hospitals deliver faster, more informed care through intelligent imaging and integrated workflows. The Rapid Enterprise™ Platform supports disease states across the care spectrum, but it’s our clinical depth that drives the most meaningful impact — improving decision-making, patient outcomes, and health-system performance.

Used by more than 2,500 hospitals in over 100 countries and backed by 700+ clinical studies, including research that helped expand national stroke-treatment guidelines, RapidAI is the most clinically validated AI platform in healthcare.

Discover the value of clinical depth at scale at rapidai.com.

About Health Holdings Company (HHC)

Health Holdings Company (HHC) is the largest private healthcare management organization in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, overseeing a national network of acute care hospitals and specialty centers. As a key partner in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative, HHC is committed to driving digital transformation, clinical innovation, and operational excellence across Saudi Arabia’s healthcare system.