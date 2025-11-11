Owner Resource Group Partners with Manufacturer of Complex, Precision-Machined Parts & Assemblies, Acme Industries, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Owner Resource Group, LLC (“ORG”), an Austin, Texas-based private investment firm, is pleased to announce that its affiliates have completed an investment in Acme Industries, Inc. (“Acme” or the “Company”), a specialty manufacturer of complex, precision-machined parts and assemblies based in Elk Grove Village, IL.

Acme serves a diversified base of blue-chip OEM customers across the mining, construction, power generation, rail, data center, and aerospace & defense (A&D) sectors. Founded in 1948, Acme has grown into a strategic supplier for mission-critical parts that require tight tolerance, extensive machining time, and complex, multi-step manufacturing processes. Acme’s engineering-first approach and collaborative sales model position it as a solutions-oriented partner to its customers, providing early-stage design-for-manufacturability input and scaling into full-program production.

ORG has partnered with management, led by CEO John Devine, to recapitalize the business in a transaction in which management will be meaningful owners in the business and continue to lead operations. The infusion of capital aims to support and accelerate organic growth with existing clients and new customers through investment in human resources, equipment, facilities, and capabilities. In addition, Acme intends to actively seek and execute strategic acquisitions.

“Acme’s manufacturing excellence and engineering-led culture make it a critical and valued partner to its customers,” said ORG Managing Director Tapan Modi. “We are thrilled to partner with this savvy and highly reputed team to accelerate growth while building on Acme’s differentiated model that has enabled its success.”

“Our team wanted more than an infusion of capital, we wanted a creative and supportive strategic partner for this next phase,” said John Devine, CEO of Acme. “ORG brings a collaborative, partnership-based approach to growth which will enable Acme to deliver even greater value to our customers.”

For additional information, please visit www.orgroup.com or contact Will Burnett (wburnett@orgroup.com or 512-505-4180).

Founded in 2008, Owner Resource Group is a private investment firm based in Austin, TX. ORG’s affiliates have invested in numerous companies across the manufacturing, distribution, and business services sectors. ORG partners with industry-leading businesses looking for a growth partner, and management teams hoping to establish or increase their ownership. For further information regarding ORG and its investments, please visit www.orgroup.com.

