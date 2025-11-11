PMG Expands Alli with Retail Media and Commerce Intelligence from Velocity

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PMG today announced an expansion of Alli, its proprietary operating system that unifies data, media, and creative intelligence for brands, through a new data connection with Velocity, the retail media and commerce intelligence platform originally developed by Momentum Commerce, now a part of PMG. The expansion represents a major tech milestone, bringing Velocity’s retail data and intelligence directly into Alli.

Together, brands gain a single, connected view of how every marketing dollar drives every sale, from marketplaces and DTC sites to retail and in-store performance. This native connection also unlocks a new generation of AI-enabled capabilities across both platforms, including AI-summarized retail analytics, AI-driven market and competitive insights, persona-based media planning for retail media networks such as Amazon DSP, and generative dashboards for automated performance reporting.

“This connection represents a leap forward in our mission to make marketing more connected, intelligent, and impactful,” said John Shea, Head of Commerce for PMG. “With Velocity inside Alli, we’re uniting retail signals with omnichannel activation. And through AI-enabled capabilities, we’re putting those insights directly into the hands of every marketer.”

The move follows PMG’s acquisition of Momentum Commerce earlier this year and marks a major step in uniting PMG’s commerce and marketing technology capabilities through a shared data and intelligence framework. Velocity, originally developed by Momentum Commerce, is a market-leading commerce analytics platform tracking more than 37 million products and 880,000 brands across Amazon, Walmart, Target, Instacart, and other retail platforms. Through this new connection, PMG gives brands the ability to bring retail, marketplace, and digital commerce data directly into Alli — linking marketplace sales intelligence from platforms like Amazon directly to the point of media activation.

The integration of the Velocity platform into Alli unites two powerful forces in modern marketing intelligence. Alli, PMG’s operating system for omnichannel marketing, connects data, audiences, media, and creative within one transparent ecosystem. Velocity brings unmatched retail and marketplace intelligence into that environment capturing every product, price point, and transaction across the Amazon US digital storefronts and retail channels.

The connection also extends to Velocity Insights, which gives brands visibility into every product, brand, and category across digital retail shelves. With AI insights layered on top of this data, PMG removes the friction between brands and the intelligence they need — transforming massive commerce data sets into clear, actionable narratives.

Through AI-driven summaries and automated trend detection, Velocity’s advanced analytics engine empowers users to interact with Velocity’s petabyte-scale retail data without technical queries or cumbersome manipulation, surfacing trends, anomalies, and opportunities instantly.

Use cases include automating report delivery with AI-generated narratives, uncovering emerging category trends, and democratizing access to analytics for non-technical teams. Velocity Insights for Market Intelligence also enables brands to diagnose performance against category benchmarks and identify new areas for product innovation.

“Enterprise brands told us they wanted analytics that work at the speed of thought,” said Shea. “By combining Alli’s orchestration power with Velocity’s commerce intelligence and AI capabilities, we’re helping brands move faster, make smarter decisions, and drive growth across every channel.”

Together, Alli and Velocity deliver a connected system that unites commerce data, customer insights, and media activation — giving brands clearer lines of sight, less time wrangling data, and deeper context to understand consumers, markets, and competitors. The collaboration lays the foundation for PMG’s continued investment in AI innovation, helping brands bridge the gap between marketing and commerce in a single connected ecosystem.

