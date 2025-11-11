Electromedical Products International (EPI) Expands Access of Unique Medical Technology to Veterans Experiencing Anxiety, Insomnia, Pain

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In recognition of Veterans Day, AcuityMD announces its partnership with Electromedical Products International (EPI) to drive access to Alpha-Stim®, a non-invasive, FDA-cleared device that uses cranial electrotherapy stimulation (CES) and microcurrent electrical therapy (MET) to treat anxiety, insomnia, and pain for U.S. military veterans. While available to all patients diagnosed with these conditions, Alpha-Stim is uniquely appealing to veterans who may have concerns with long-term prescription drug treatments. Through its partnership with AcuityMD, EPI has expanded its use to community care providers and has achieved major gains in both pipeline growth and technology adoption.

Between 2019 and 2023, over half a million active-duty service members were diagnosed with at least one mental health disorder – a 40% rise over five years. Further, nearly 35 of every 100,000 veterans commit suicide, a rate that is rising significantly faster than for non-veterans. Now, veterans like Dakota Meyer, a former U.S. Marine Sergeant and a Medal of Honor recipient, are finally getting relief from chronic mental health challenges. “Even some of my worst days in Afghanistan were easier than my regular days when I returned home,” said Meyer. “For seven years, I tried almost everything, but nothing worked. I also did not like the disruptive effect of drugs on my daily life. Finally, I found Alpha-Stim and it melted the anxiety away.”

U.S. Army Veteran and EPI Customer Care Manager Liz Mataraza understands. “Not all wounds are visible. Many veterans have told me that Alpha-Stim has changed their lives. When clinicians learn about it, they want to prescribe it. Many are cautious about prescribing medications that may have side effects or dependency potential,” she explained. “Alpha-Stim offers clinicians a safe, effective alternative and helps patients feel calmer and more in control, but we needed a more data-driven approach to reach VA clinics, hospitals, and providers.”

Using AcuityMD’s AI platform, EPI gained visibility into VA and community care data to identify high-need clinics. With these insights, the company’s field representatives now target clinicians most likely to treat veterans struggling with anxiety, insomnia and pain. EPI also uses AcuityMD payer data to identify community clinics, private practices, and relevant specialists, conducting procedures covered by the VA in third-party facilities, helping to extend access to many more veterans.

“We have witnessed incredible upside in potential and growth since implementing AcuityMD,” said Brian Burke, President of EPI. “We now have a bigger market and greater penetration, plus significant improvement in sales productivity. For example, reps may now visit one clinic but actually meet with five relevant clinicians that they might not have known before AcuityMD. It is a sales multiplier.”

Burke concluded, “AcuityMD has become an integral part of our strategic decision making. It provides valuable insights into market trends, physician prescribing patterns, and patient needs that help us continuously refine our commercial strategy. Our mission is to bring Alpha-Stim to every patient in need, especially veterans, and AcuityMD plays an important role in advancing that mission.”

