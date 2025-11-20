CATL X EACON Unite to Transform Electric Autonomy in Mining

BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), a global leader in new energy innovative technologies, and EACON Mining Technology, a leader in autonomous mining solutions, have announced a strategic partnership to revolutionise mining haulage. The collaboration will focus on developing electric, autonomous systems that offer smart, safe, and sustainable solutions for the mining industry.

By combining CATL’s cutting-edge battery technology with EACON’s expertise in autonomous systems, the partnership aims to address the mining industry’s biggest challenges: reducing environmental impact, improving safety, and boosting operational efficiency. Together, the two companies plan to scale autonomous electric haulage solutions across mining sites worldwide.

The strategic alliance will advance battery technology for extreme mining environments and deliver scalable autonomous haulage systems for open-pit operations. Building on successful trials in China, CATL and EACON will expand globally, setting new benchmarks for sustainable, intelligent mining. The collaboration will also deepen across capital, technology, market and ecosystem development to accelerate the industry’s transition to green, automated operations.

Wason Lan, CEO of EACON Mining Technology, said, “This partnership represents a major step forward for the mining industry. By combining our autonomous driving expertise with CATL’s leadership in energy solutions, we’re creating a smarter, greener future for mining haulage”

About EACON Mining Technology

EACON Mining Technology delivers the world’s most deployed autonomous haulage system, with over 2,000 trucks automated, 60 million+ kilometres driven, and 25 projects across commodities including coal, iron ore, copper, gold, and zinc. Designed for interoperability with any truck brand, new or existing, EACON’s distributed architecture enables mixed-fleet operations at scale. By combining 360° perception, vehicle-level autonomy, and real-time optimised dispatching, the system enhances safety, boosts efficiency, and supports the mining industry’s path to net zero. EACON’s first Australian deployment with Thiess and Norton Gold Fields marks a key step in its regional expansion, supported by a new West Perth office.

About CATL

CATL is a global leader in innovative new energy technologies, dedicated to delivering advanced solutions and services for energy applications worldwide. With a strong focus on innovation, CATL plays a pivotal role in the transition to a greener future by providing cutting-edge energy storage systems that support the global move toward electrification across multiple industries.