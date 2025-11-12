BostonGene and Kyoto University Partner to Accelerate Precision Drug Development

WALTHAM, Mass. & KYOTO, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, developer of the leading AI foundation model for cancer and the immune system, and Kyoto University, a research institution known for its groundbreaking advancements in medicine and science announced today a research collaboration to develop advanced biological signatures to enhance targeted treatment strategies for patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC).

This research will leverage BostonGene’s AI-powered, multi-scale, omnimodal platform to analyze tumor molecular profiles and assess their correlation with response to a novel immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) and chemoradiotherapy (CRT) combination therapy. The study builds on the NOBEL trial, an investigator-initiated clinical study led by Dr. Manabu Muto of Kyoto University, by integrating genomic and transcriptomic profiling from ESCC patients to identify immune-related biomarkers that drive drug development, optimize clinical trial design and enable more accurate patient stratification.

As part of the collaboration, Kyoto University will provide clinical samples and patient data and BostonGene will apply its AI-powered molecular analytics to uncover key biological pathways and associated biomarkers influencing treatment response.

"This collaboration will generate actionable insights into the tumor microenvironment and immune landscape of esophageal cancer," said Yukimasa Shiotsu, PhD, President of BostonGene Japan. "Combining Kyoto University’s clinical expertise and BostonGene’s AI-powered analytics, we will refine and advance precision treatment strategies for ESCC patients."

"Understanding the molecular and immune characteristics of ESCC is essential for developing more effective treatment strategies," said Dr. Manabu Muto, Professor at Kyoto University and Principal Investigator of the NOBEL trial. "Through this collaboration, we will apply cutting-edge AI-powered analytics to clinical data, enabling us to identify biomarkers that can directly inform treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes."

About NOBEL trial

NOBEL trial is a Phase II study evaluating the efficacy and safety of a combination treatment of chemoradiotherapy and an immune checkpoint inhibitor for advanced esophageal cancer.

The NOBEL trial is being conducted as an investigator-initiated trial with financial support from Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene is redefining cancer patient care and drug development through the integration of omnimodal data and artificial intelligence. Built and validated through an extensive real-world clinical testing network, BostonGene’s Foundation Model of cancer and the immune system integrates genomic, transcriptomic, and immune data with clinical outcomes to generate biologically grounded, actionable insights. These insights enable biopharma partners to design and de-risk trials, identify novel targets, and optimize therapeutic response prediction across all stages of development while simultaneously improving patient care through clinically integrated innovation. For more information, visit www.BostonGene.com.

About BostonGene Japan

BostonGene Japan Inc., a Tokyo-based joint venture formed by BostonGene, NEC Corporation and Japan Industrial Partners aims to advance personalized medicine and dramatically improve patient outcomes. The company leverages BostonGene’s AI-powered multiomics platform to accelerate drug development and personalize cancer therapies for each patient.

About Kyoto University

Kyoto University states its mission to sustain and develop its historical commitment to academic freedom and to pursue harmonious coexistence within the human and ecological community on this planet. For more information, visit https://www.kyoto-u.ac.jp/en/about/profile/ideals