KBRA Assigns Rating to Senior Unsecured Notes Issued by Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns a long-term credit rating of "BBB-" with Stable Outlook to $40 million, 8% notes Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030 ("Notes") issued by Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc. (OIH) (KBRA Issuer Rating: BBB-/Stable). The intended use of proceeds include retiring existing senior unsecured notes due 2025, supporting future premium growth and general corporate purposes.

Obsidian is a hybrid fronting carrier focused on the U.S. property/casualty and specialty markets. It operates through. OIH's subsidiaries: Obsidian Specialty Insurance Company (OSIC), Obsidian Insurance Company (OIC), and Obsidian Pacific Insurance Company (OPIC). OIC and OPIC are admitted carriers and OSIC is a surplus lines carrier. Each program is supported by an individualized panel of reinsurers, and Obsidian underwrites and participates as a risk taker on programs.

Methodologies

Disclosures

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1012135

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Donna Halverstadt, Managing Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-3352
donna.halverstadt@kbra.com

Lewis Delosa, Director
+1 646-731-2312
lewis.delosa@kbra.com

Peter Giacone, Senior Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2407
peter.giacone@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Tina Bukow, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2368
tina.bukow@kbra.com

