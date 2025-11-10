IonQ and the University of Chicago Sign Landmark Agreement to Establish IonQ Center for Engineering and Science to Accelerate Quantum Research and Commercialization

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world’s leading quantum company, today announced a strategic agreement with the University of Chicago to establish the IonQ Center for Engineering and Science on campus and deliver a dedicated next-generation quantum computer and IonQ quantum network. The agreement includes a major research initiative to accelerate the development of novel quantum technology by University of Chicago researchers, ultimately strengthening IonQ’s leadership in quantum computing, quantum networking, quantum sensing, and quantum security technology.

The partnership enables IonQ to collaborate directly with one of the nation’s top research institutions – where Enrico Fermi developed major contributions for the Manhattan Project – to identify and incubate real-world quantum use cases. Under the agreement, IonQ will deploy a next-generation quantum computer and entanglement distribution quantum network at the university. This will give researchers across disciplines access to IonQ’s industry-leading quantum hardware and software tools. Critically, the collaboration includes ongoing support for research with the University of Chicago’s leading quantum faculty. The collaboration aims to generate intellectual property that IonQ will use to drive new products, capabilities, and long-term commercial growth.

“This foundational agreement with the University of Chicago will fuel IonQ’s innovation engine, marking the first time IonQ’s production-grade quantum computer and entanglement distribution quantum network will be deployed on a university campus,” said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. “We’re combining our commercial-grade quantum computers with some of the world’s leading academic talent to generate innovations with valuable real-world applications. That research will directly benefit IonQ’s product roadmap and strengthen our competitive advantage in enterprise and government markets.”

“At the University of Chicago, our leadership in quantum science is built on groundbreaking research and powerful collaborations,” said President Paul Alivisatos. “This new partnership with IonQ reflects our conviction that foundational discovery and industry can advance the field together. With this support, our faculty and students will be able to reach further—to test bold ideas, accelerate new scientific discoveries and innovation, and help shape the future of the Chicago quantum technology ecosystem.”

As part of the initiative, IonQ will install a next-generation quantum computer along with a cutting-edge entanglement-distribution quantum network on campus. IonQ will contribute to the University’s construction of a new building on campus, the IonQ Center for Engineering and Science, which will house the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering and other university science and technology research areas. Additionally, IonQ is poised to be named a core partner of the Chicago Quantum Exchange (CQE), based at the University of Chicago, contributing to the direction of the multi-institutional research consortium that includes Argonne and Fermilab national laboratories, the University of Illinois, Northwestern, Purdue, and others. Ultimately, the initiative will act as a foundational platform for academic, government, and commercial collaboration.

Research areas include quantum hardware for computing, networking, sensing, and security, and quantum applications for chemistry, materials science, optimization, security, and advanced communication protocols — all areas aligned with IonQ’s roadmap of critical quantum technologies.

This agreement builds on IonQ’s longstanding commitment to advancing quantum research through academic collaborations. These include IonQ’s work with the University of Maryland, where it maintains a dedicated Quantum Research Center; Duke University’s advanced multi-qubit gate design and quantum algorithms; and the University of Washington’s simulation of the matter-antimatter imbalance in space.

