triOS Education Group Partners with DeVry University to Expand Educational Access for Canadian Learners

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--triOS Education Group, through triOS College Business Technology Healthcare and Eastern College, and DeVry University announced today a partnership aimed at expanding access to educational pathways for learners in Canada. Under the agreement, Technology graduates from triOS will have a direct pathway to a higher, globally recognized degree in their chosen career fields.

“This partnership is about empowering our students to achieve a higher degree of success in both education and their careers,” said Frank Gerencser, CEO of triOS Education Group. “By partnering with DeVry, we are providing our Technology graduates with a trusted, globally recognized university option that builds on the diplomas they have earned and the certifications they have achieved during their time with triOS and Eastern College. Together, these experiences form a powerful pathway that enables students to strengthen their credentials and expand their career potential.”

Students who have completed their diploma with triOS and/or gained relevant work experience may qualify for and have access to:

Advanced Standing and Qualifying Credit Transfer: Recognition of diploma studies, work experience and industry certifications to shorten the time to degree completion 1 .

Recognition of diploma studies, work experience and industry certifications to shorten the time to degree completion . Multiple Degree Pathways: Opportunities to pursue undergraduate certificates, associate, bachelor’s or master’s degrees, including in pathways like Cybersecurity, Information Technology or Artificial Intelligence all aligned with technology career goals.

Opportunities to pursue undergraduate certificates, associate, bachelor’s or master’s degrees, including in pathways like Cybersecurity, Information Technology or Artificial Intelligence all aligned with technology career goals. Cost Savings: Up to 50% tuition savings for eligible international students, making degree completion more accessible and affordable.

“Education, at its core, is about creating access to knowledge and opportunities. Our mission to prepare the next generation of learners to thrive in careers shaped by technological change has never been more urgent,” said Dr. Shantanu Bose, provost and chief academic officer at DeVry University. “We are proud to partner with triOS Education Group to provide flexible online learning pathways and opportunities to support learners at any stage in their academic journey and lives. Together, we are breaking down barriers to education.”

In addition to financial assistance, students will have access to DeVry’s robust set of Career Services to guide them through enrolment and ensure a smooth transition to university-level learning, while providing access to career planning and a network of opportunities.

“This pathway recognizes the value of students’ diplomas and certifications, reduces the time required to complete a degree and supports them in building stronger qualifications for long-term career growth,” added Gerencser.

This partnership also represents triOS Education Group’s ongoing commitment to providing career-focused education that meets the evolving needs of students and employers, while offering flexible options to advance learning and professional growth.

About triOS Education Group

The mission of triOS Education Group - through triOS College Business Technology Healthcare and Eastern College - is to help students become job-ready graduates. The triOS Education Group operates nine (9) triOS College Business Technology Healthcare campuses across Ontario and four (4) Eastern College campuses in Atlantic Canada. These campuses provide practical hands-on, in-person training, as well as online and hybrid delivery models that encourage student choice and provide a foundation for career success. Program curricula are extremely comprehensive and are developed with input from industry leaders. This ensures the highest-quality education and practical hands-on experience to enable rapid career progression for graduates.

Canadian-owned and operated, triOS Education Group is proud to be recognized as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 15 consecutive years. triOS has also been awarded the Platinum designation for nine (9) years in a row, highlighting its role in redefining post-secondary education by listening and responding to the needs of students and employers. Since 1992, triOS College and Eastern College have prepared over 90,000 job-ready graduates for rewarding careers.

About DeVry University

DeVry University strives to close society’s opportunity gap and address emerging talent needs by preparing learners to thrive in careers shaped by continuous technological change. Founded in 1931, the university offers undergraduate and graduate programs onsite and online in Business, Healthcare and Technology. DeVry University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission (HLC, www.hlcommission.org/). The university’s Keller Graduate School of Management is included in this accreditation. To learn more, visit devry.edu.