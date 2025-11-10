-

Tsleil-Waututh Nation and Great Canadian Entertainment Enter Agreement for Purchase of Hastings Casino in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) (“TWN”) and Great Canadian Entertainment announced today that on November 7th, 2025, they entered into a definitive agreement for the purchase by TWN from Great Canadian Entertainment of the casino portion of the business and the casino-related real property interests at Hastings Racecourse & Casino. This follows the previous execution of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding between the parties, which was announced on June 6, 2025.

Hastings Casino is a local entertainment landmark in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia with over 400 slot machines that provide a diverse range of gaming options for guests, as well as food and beverage, and has been an important part of the Vancouver community for several decades.

“We are excited about this next step towards economic self-determination for our Nation in our traditional territory, which will bring benefits to our community and the next seven generations,” stated Justin George, Chief of səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation). “I am grateful to our current and previous səlilwətaɬ leadership, as well as our Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Economic Development Department, for advancing and solidifying this opportunity.”

“We are proud to announce an agreement for the sale of this landmark casino business to TWN. It has been an honour to steward the casino at Hastings Racecourse & Casino for over 20 years, and we recognize the important role this transaction plays in TWN’s economic self-determination,” said Matt Anfinson, CEO, Great Canadian Entertainment. “We will now dedicate our efforts to a successful close of this transaction, as well as supporting the Tsleil-Waututh Nation thereafter.”

The closing of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and approvals, including by regulatory authorities and the City of Vancouver, as the owner of the underlying real property at Hastings Park. Under the terms of the definitive agreement, the Company will provide transitional services and support to TWN for a period of time following closing.

KPMG Corporate Finance Inc. is acting as financial advisor and McCarthy Tétrault LLP is acting as legal counsel to TWN. McMillan LLP is acting as legal counsel to Great Canadian Entertainment.

About səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation)

səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation) are known as People of the Inlet. səlilwətaɬ is a Coast Salish Nation whose territory centres around Burrard Inlet in the Greater Vancouver region. Tsleil-Waututh people carry a Sacred Trust, a responsibility, to care for and restore traditional territory to its former state. Today, Tsleil-Waututh is more than 600 people strong and growing. The community draws on knowledge from Ancestors to remedy past wrongs, reclaim territory and traditions, and advance into a bright future. For more information on Tsleil-Waututh Nation, visit https://twnation.ca/our-story

About Great Canadian Entertainment

Great Canadian Entertainment is Canada’s leading gaming and entertainment company, with the most diversified collection of gaming and hospitality destinations across the country. From Ontario to British Columbia, Nova Scotia to New Brunswick, our properties feature slot machines, live and electronic table games, racetracks, restaurants, concert venues, conference facilities, and hotels, creating unforgettable experiences for millions of guests every year.

Proudly Canadian with deep roots in British Columbia, we began in 1982 as the Great Canadian Casino Company, operating two charity casinos at Vancouver’s Pacific National Exhibition. From those humble beginnings, we have grown into a national leader with operations in 23 cities and towns coast to coast. Today, more than 7,500 dedicated and diverse Canadian team members embody our values, operate with integrity, and share a passion for fun and excitement.

Our commitment to excellence is the foundation of everything we do. We are proud to provide exceptional entertainment experiences for our guests, meaningful and rewarding opportunities for our team members, and lasting support for the communities where we live and work. At Great Canadian Entertainment, we are proud to be part of Canada’s story, working together to deliver vibrant entertainment, important revenue to support government priorities, and a future that continues to celebrate Canadian strength.

To learn more, please visit www.greatcanadian.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media:

Great Canadian Entertainment
media@greatcanadian.com

Tsleil-Waututh Nation
communications@twnation.ca

