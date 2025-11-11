TRD U.S.A. Announces Expanded Partnership with Endava

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TRD U.S.A. (Toyota Racing Development) is excited to announce a multi-year expanded partnership with Endava as their Official IT Consulting Partner in 2026 and beyond. Through this extended relationship, Endava will continue its primary branding presence throughout the SRO Motorsports America paddock, while expanding into IMSA in 2026.

“Our work with TRD is grounded in shared values of excellence, innovation and collaboration,” said Keith O’Neill, Chief Growth Officer, Commercial Services at Endava Share

“Our work with TRD is grounded in shared values of excellence, innovation and collaboration,” said Keith O’Neill, Chief Growth Officer, Commercial Services at Endava. “Over the years, we’ve become true partners, working side by side to achieve success both on and off the track. Motorsport is a powerful parallel for what we do; combining precision, data and speed to help TRD solve complex challenges and accelerate transformation.”

Over the last three years, Endava has delivered digital technology solutions to help TRD go faster on and off the track. As part of the extended and enhanced partnership, Endava will leverage its AI-enabled accelerators and frameworks to modernize core TRD production systems and enable digital transformation for the business.

“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at TRD,” said Jonny Elliott, Chief Information Officer, TRD U.S.A. “This next phase of our partnership with Endava deepens that relationship and reinforces our shared commitment to using technology to unlock performance, drive innovation and achieve long-term success.”

TRD and Endava will continue to push the limits of technology and performance, delivering data-driven solutions that translate to the racetrack, helping Toyota compete at the highest levels.

About Endava

Endava is a leading provider of next-generation technology services, dedicated to enabling its customers to accelerate growth, tackle complex challenges and thrive in evolving markets. By combining innovative technologies and deep industry expertise with an AI-native approach, Endava consults and partners with customers to create solutions that drive transformation, augment intelligence and deliver lasting impact. From ideation to production, it supports customers with tailor-made solutions at every stage of their digital transformation, regardless of industry, region or scale.

Endava’s clients span payments, insurance, finance and banking, technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, mobility, retail and consumer goods and more. As of September 30, 2025, 11,636 Endavans are helping clients break new ground across locations in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.