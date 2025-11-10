Marketing Architects and New Engen Join Forces to Help Brands Connect TV and Digital

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--All-Inclusive TV agency Marketing Architects announced a partnership with New Engen, a digital marketing agency recognized for its performance roots and growing brand strategy leadership. New Engen joins a roster of strategic partners working with Marketing Architects to help brands build more connected, full-funnel campaigns.

All-Inclusive TV agency Marketing Architects announced a partnership with New Engen, a digital marketing agency recognized for its performance roots and growing brand strategy leadership. Share

As marketing leaders look to better align their brand and performance efforts, the gap between TV and digital has become harder to ignore. This partnership supports marketers in closing that gap, combining strengths in digital media, creative, and consulting with national-scale TV capabilities.

New Engen brings deep experience managing over $1 billion in media spend and was recently named Digiday’s Most Innovative Agency of 2025. The agency helps brands scale by combining media strategy with hands-on execution and a commitment to marketing effectiveness.

“Marketing effectiveness depends on aligning brand and performance, not treating them as tradeoffs,” says Heather Johnson, Sr. Director of Strategic Partnerships at Marketing Architects. “Our partnership with New Engen supports that goal by connecting strategies across TV and digital so campaigns work harder at every stage.”

“The days of treating TV as a brand channel and digital as a performance channel are over,” says Kevin Goodwin, SVP Strategy and Growth at New Engen. “This partnership is about collapsing that divide and designing campaigns that perform from awareness to conversion.”

The partnership reflects Marketing Architects’ ongoing work to expand collaboration with experts who share a commitment to performance, creativity, and lasting marketing effectiveness.

About New Engen

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. Through a genuine passion for building brands, a relentless desire to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, we put our clients on the cutting edge of what’s possible in digital marketing. Managing over $1B in annual ad spend, New Engen maintains top-tier partnerships with major digital platforms. The agency has earned numerous accolades, including the Digiday Awards’ Most Innovative Agency (2025), Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies (2021—2025), Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies (2023—2025), U.S. Agency Awards' Digital Agency of the Year (2024), and Inc. Best Workplaces (2023—2024). Learn more at www.newengen.com.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that rebuilt the traditional agency model to help brands drive profitable growth. Founded in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has spent 25 years building homegrown technology to solve TV's pricing, measurement and scale challenges. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com.