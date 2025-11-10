Nextdoor and Waze partner to bring real-time traffic and road alerts to neighbors.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NXDR), the essential neighborhood network, today announced a partnership with Waze to bring real-time traffic and road alerts to Nextdoor Alerts. In July 2025, Nextdoor introduced real-time alerts to keep neighbors safe and prepared as part of the new Nextdoor.

Nextdoor's hyperlocal focus and network of verified neighbors makes it uniquely positioned to transform Waze's traffic and road data into actionable neighborhood intelligence—allowing neighbors to not only see what's happening on their local roads, but to discuss, contextualize, and respond together. This integration enhances Nextdoor's core value proposition of helping neighbors stay informed and get things done by adding a critical layer of real-time awareness to the daily routines and safety conversations already happening on the platform.

"Nextdoor has always been about helping neighbors stay informed and safe, and this collaboration with Waze extends that mission to the roads we all share,” said Nirav Tolia, CEO and Co-Founder of Nextdoor. “What makes Nextdoor Alerts uniquely valuable is the ability to get real-time alerts from your neighborhood and then discuss the situation and support your neighbors in real time. By integrating Waze’s real-time traffic and road data into our platform, we're ensuring our neighbors have the information they need to make smarter and safer decisions before they leave home.”

Waze and Nextdoor share a common goal: to nurture community and deliver real-time, meaningful information. Furthermore, traffic alerts, road closures, and construction have been among the top requested alert types from Nextdoor's neighbors (34%)1.

Nextdoor neighbors in the US will now receive traffic and road alerts within the platform, including accidents, road closures, hazards and traffic light outages. When the alert is received, neighbors can view the information on the map and discuss the incident with neighbors on Nextdoor. The Waze traffic alert provides real-time information on a map where Nextdoor’s network of neighbors can provide neighbor specific updates to one another. Neighbors will also be able to click through to Waze or download the Waze app to learn more details.

