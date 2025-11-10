Marti Integrates Public Transportation Options Into Mobility Super App

ISTANBUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marti Technologies, Inc. (“Marti” or “the Company”) (NYSE American: MRT), Türkiye’s leading mobility super app, today announced the inclusion of public transportation integrations within its mobility super app and as part of its mobility-as-a-service strategy. Users are now able to plan trips and receive real-time updates with integrated schedules and route data from all major urban transport modes, including metros, trams, funicular and cable lines, buses, minibuses, metrobuses, and ferries, as part of a comprehensive transportation solution that also includes Marti’s ride-hailing and two-wheeled electric vehicle options.

This new feature will initially be available in Istanbul, one of the most populous and congested cities in the world, with plans to later expand to other cities in Türkiye. In Istanbul, an estimated 10 million public transportation trips take place each day, supported by a fleet of over 14,500 vehicles operating across metros, trams, funicular and cable lines, buses, minibuses, metrobuses, and ferries. The enhancements to the app will assist riders with routes and scheduling for all modes of transportation as well as facilitate connections across the broader public transportation networks.

“Marti is committed to providing a one-stop experience that meets all of the urban transportation needs of riders across Türkiye, and layering the major public transportation networks onto our existing mobility options is critical to this initiative,” commented Oğuz Alper Öktem, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Marti. “With more than 7 million people using our ride-hailing, two-wheeled electric vehicle, and delivery services, it only makes sense to keep users on our platform when public transportation is the preferred means for completing a particular journey. In addition to providing greater utility to our existing users, this integration will also serve as a cost-effective customer acquisition channel by exposing public transportation users within our app to our other offerings.”

As of November 9, 2025, Marti’s app had served approximately 7.1 million unique riders, including 3.04 million unique ride-hailing riders.

About Marti:

Founded in 2018, Marti is Türkiye’s leading mobility app, offering a wide variety of transportation services. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle and taxi drivers; delivery services; and a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes and e-scooters. All of Marti’s offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure. For more information, visit www.marti.tech.

