Fastenal Company & Edmonton Oilers Enter Multi-Year Agreement

WINONA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastenal Company (Nasdaq: FAST), a global leader in supply chain solutions and industrial distribution, has entered into an agreement to form a multi-year partnership with the Edmonton Oilers. The agreement makes Fastenal the preferred MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) supply partner of Rogers Place, reflecting Fastenal's growing partnership with the NHL and its Clubs.

Fastenal has been working with the Oilers at Rogers Place since 2024. With the new agreement, they will supply the arena with a broad range of MRO products needed to maintain a world-class fan experience – from tools and fasteners to janitorial and sanitation supplies. Fastenal is also implementing additional Fastenal Managed Inventory Technology (FMIT), including cloud-connected FASTVend® and FASTBin® devices, to help the arena's maintenance and janitorial staff operate more efficiently.

As part of the agreement, Fastenal will have an enhanced presence during Oilers television broadcasts, as well as a dasherboard at Rogers Place during Oilers games.

"As the official MRO sponsor of the NHL, we're able to take a strategic approach with inventory demand, ensuring arena readiness and operational excellence," says Greg Mees, Fastenal's regional vice president overseeing Western Canada. "We're thrilled to bring this expertise to Rogers Place."

"They have an amazing facility, and we're excited to outfit it with state-of-the-art Fastenal solutions and services," added Dmitriy Lipes, Fastenal's local district manager. "Being located in Edmonton, we take a lot of pride in serving such a historic team. We're proud to partner on and off the ice."

Through Fastenal's national sponsorship of the NHL, the League, its Clubs, and arenas can all take advantage of FMIT, digital solutions, and our branch network to strengthen the supply chain and streamline their operations.

About Fastenal

With approximately 1,600 branch locations spanning 25 countries, Fastenal supplies a broad offering of fasteners, safety products, metal cutting products, and other industrial supplies to customers engaged in manufacturing, construction, warehouse and storage, data centers, wholesale, and federal, state, and local government. By investing in local experts and inventory, customer-facing technology, wide-ranging services, and best-in-class sourcing and logistics, we offer a unique combination of capabilities to help our customers reduce cost, risk, and scalability constraints in their global supply chains. This "high-touch, high-tech" approach is reflected in our tagline, Where Industry Meets Innovation™.

