Mindvalley Founder Vishen Lakhiani to Host an Exclusive Voyage Through Southern Spain with Windstar Cruises

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstar Cruises teams up with Vishen Lakhiani, founder of the world-renowned personal transformation platform Mindvalley, to host a wellness cruise designed to nourish mind, body, and spirit at sea. The Southern Spain Winter Escapes cruise is a seven-day retreat sailing December 13–20, 2025, from Málaga to Barcelona aboard Windstar’s all-suite yacht Star Legend, and promises transformative workshops and meaningful connections.

Hosted by Mindvalley founder Vishen Lakhiani, the wellness voyage offers a rare opportunity for entrepreneurs, changemakers, and lifelong learners to unplug from routine and reconnect with purpose. Guests will enjoy two 90-minute mastermind sessions led by Vishen, featuring his newest insights and teachings tailored for entrepreneurs and visionaries.

“Transformation doesn’t happen in the routines of daily life—it happens when you step into the unknown,” said Vishen Lakhiani, Founder of Mindvalley. “This voyage with Windstar invites you to explore the world while rediscovering yourself. Together, we’ve designed an experience where Windstar's personalized hospitality and transformational content offers a setting where growth and adventure meet.”

This exclusive sailing invites travelers to embark on an experience that blends small ship cruising, personal growth, and cultural discovery. The itinerary explores the sunny soul of Southern Spain, visiting Málaga, Gibraltar, Cartagena, Valencia, Palma de Mallorca, and Barcelona with curated excursions that highlight the region’s art, history, and culinary traditions.

“At Windstar, we believe travel should transform you—not just your surroundings, but your spirit,” said Janet Bava, Windstar Cruises’ chief commercial officer. “Collaborating with Vishen Lakhiani allows us to deliver a transformational travel experience that’s both inspiring and deeply rejuvenating.”

What is included in the Vishen Lakhiani Hosts A Transformational Journey Through Southern Spain Cruise?

Star Legend carries just 312 guests, offering Windstar’s signature friendly and personalized service where the crew knows your name and your favorite beverage by the second day. Guests will enjoy upscale, all-suite accommodations, James Beard Foundation–inspired dining, complimentary Wi-Fi, gratuities, and a premium beverage package included. All guests may attend two 90-minute seminars offering exclusive insights led by Vishen.

A VIP Experience with Vishen Lakhiani

For those seeking an even deeper connection, two exclusive VIP dinners will be hosted by Vishen at the intimate Basil & Bamboo restaurant aboard Star Legend. With only 36 seats per evening, guests can enjoy meaningful conversations and fine dining in true Windstar style.

VIP Tickets: $500 per guest (8 seats per evening to be seated with Vishen at the communal table, plus front row access to his 90-minute presentations)

Premium Seating: $250 per guest (25 seats per evening, includes a meet & greet with Vishen)

Booking Information

Dates: December 13–20, 2025

Route: Málaga → Gibraltar → Cartagena → Valencia → Palma de Mallorca → Barcelona

Starting Price: From $5,299 per guest (based on double occupancy) plus applicable government taxes and fees

VIP Dinner Tickets: $500 (limited to 8 guests per evening)

Premium Seating: $250 (25 guests per evening)

How to Book: To plan a small ship cruise with Windstar Cruises book online here, contact a travel advisor, reach out to Windstar Cruises by phone at 866-258-7245, or request a call by a Windstar vacation planner.

About Windstar Cruises:

For four decades, Windstar Cruises has been reimagining small-ship cruising with a distinctive blend of relaxed luxury and genuine connection to the world’s most captivating destinations. From its origins with motor sailing yachts tailored for upscale yet casual travel, Windstar has grown into a diverse fleet of three Star Class all-suite yachts and three Wind Class sailing yachts, offering voyages that are both intimate and inspiring. Two highly anticipated new yachts, Star Seeker and Star Explorer, set to debut in December 2025 and 2026, expand the fleet to eight yachts accommodating 150-350 guests. Windstar’s legendary Wind Class sailing yachts are also undergoing a meticulous two-phase redesign to be completed by 2027. Windstar yachts sail to more than 330 ports across Europe, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and the Panama Canal, Alaska, Canada and New England, Japan, the South Pacific, and Asia. Unlike most cruise lines, Windstar sails year-round in the Mediterranean and Tahiti, offering different destination experiences seasonally. Each Windstar voyage is designed to immerse guests in authentic cultural experiences, all while delivering the comfort, service, and style that define the Windstar difference.

Windstar Cruises is proud to be part of the Xanterra Travel Collection®, a distinguished group of global hospitality and travel companies with a legacy spanning over a hundred years. Xanterra operates iconic national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Glacier, and Death Valley. The Xanterra Travel Collection® is owned by The Anschutz Corporation, the ultimate owner of the Broadmoor, Sea Island, and entertainment giant AEG, Anschutz Entertainment Group.

About Mindvalley and Vishen Lakhiani

Founded by visionary entrepreneur and author Vishen Lakhiani, Mindvalley is a global personal transformation platform that reaches more than 20 million students worldwide. Through its immersive courses, live events, and thought-leading content, Mindvalley helps individuals elevate every area of life from mindset and wellness to relationships and purpose. Vishen’s bestselling books, The Code of the Extraordinary Mind and The Buddha and the Badass, along with his global teachings, continue to inspire people everywhere to grow, connect, and live with intention.