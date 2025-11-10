Quectel and Swift Navigation Partner to Deliver Centimeter-Level Precision, Accelerating RTK Adoption for Mass-Market IoT Applications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quectel Wireless Solutions, an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider, has partnered with Swift Navigation, a global leader in precise positioning, to deliver Quectel’s Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) Correction Solution, which enables cost-effective, centimeter-level positioning accuracy for a new generation of IoT applications. This collaboration allows Quectel to simplify the complexities of high-precision GNSS by bundling its RTK modules and antennas with Swift’s Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service, offering equipment manufacturers a streamlined, end-to-end solution for RTK adoption and deployment.

Partnering with Swift Navigation in delivering our RTK Correction Service program represents a major step forward in high-precision positioning technology. Share

Quectel’s RTK Correction Solution delivers exceptional accuracy and reliability, achieving centimeter-level positioning accuracy that significantly outperforms traditional GNSS solutions. Partnering with Swift enables Quectel to tailor optimized solutions for specific applications, helping equipment manufacturers simplify the complexities of RTK adoption and deployment. The Quectel RTK Correction Solution is designed to support a wide range of mass-market applications, including robotics, automotive, micro-mobility, precision agriculture, surveying, and mining.

Swift’s Skylark delivers high-quality, multi-constellation, multi-frequency RTK corrections with broad geographic coverage across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Its consistent performance allows customers to design, test, and deploy solutions across regions without compromising accuracy, scalability or reliability.

“Partnering with Swift Navigation in delivering our RTK Correction Service program represents a major step forward in high-precision positioning technology,” said Brandon Oakes, Director of GNSS and Short Range, North America, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “The reliability of Skylark allows us to provide customers with robust one-stop solutions, accelerating adoption of RTK across a wide range of industries.”

“This partnership with Quectel is about democratizing high-accuracy GNSS,” said Holger Ippach, Executive Vice President of Product and Marketing at Swift Navigation. “By seamlessly combining Skylark’s proven, best-in-class cloud correction service with Quectel's trusted, high-performance hardware, we are delivering an integrated solution that is not just reliable, but truly scalable and cost-effective. We are moving centimeter-level accuracy from niche applications to mass-market adoption, unlocking unprecedented value and automation for our customers across automotive, robotics, and industrial IoT.”

The Quectel RTK global solution ensures consistent compatibility and performance across multiple regions and is compatible with Quectel’s high-performance, quad-band GNSS RTK modules, including the LG290P, LG580P, and LG680P, facilitating worldwide adoption and deployment. All modules deliver ultra-high performance for demanding applications, ensuring exceptional RTK availability and quality even in challenging environments.

The solution also supports the LC29H series, a dual-band, multi-constellation, high-precision GNSS module designed to deliver centimeter- and decimeter-level positioning accuracy with strong power efficiency to meet evolving market needs.

In addition, Quectel provides a full-stack service offering, including 360-degree engineering support, precision antenna provisioning, and tuning services. This integrated approach helps customers streamline development cycles, reduce integration challenges, and achieve optimal RF performance for faster time-to-market.

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 5,800 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com or LinkedIn

About Swift Navigation

Swift Navigation is a global technology company pioneering reliable, affordable high-accuracy satellite positioning to unlock autonomy and automation at scale. Its Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service improves the accuracy of standard Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), such as GPS, from several meters to a few centimeters. Skylark powers more than 10 million vehicles and devices deployed by leading automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, robotics companies, and IoT system integrators. Learn more about how Swift is building the infrastructure to enable a safer and more productive future at swiftnav.com