Earned Continues its Growth Strategy and Welcomes Dental & Medical Counsel, Adding Specialized Legal Expertise for Healthcare Professionals

NEW YORK & WALNUT CREEK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earned, a leading tech-enabled wealth firm purpose-built for healthcare professionals, today announced its strategic partnership with Dental & Medical Counsel, P.C. (DMC), a prominent legal firm specializing in medical and dental law. This move brings 4,000 trusted doctor clients, further expands Earned’s national reach, and enhances its integrated model by adding comprehensive legal services — such as practice transitions, contract review, and partnerships — tailored to the unique needs of doctors and healthcare practice owners.

“By integrating DMC’s deep legal expertise, we continue to strengthen our ability to offer a single, specialized platform that addresses the critical financial and legal challenges doctors face, from practice transitions to employment law and estate planning,” said John Clendening, Founder and CEO of Earned. “This is a natural next step as we continue to execute on our rapid growth strategy, bringing best-in-class firms into our comprehensive ecosystem.”

DMC's 15 professionals will join Earned's team of over 215 employees nationwide, reinforcing its existing West Coast presence. The combined team’s expertise offers Earned's client base access to specialized legal counsel for support in areas such as: practice transitions, employment agreements, leasing and real estate services, succession and estate planning, and more. DMC’s current customer base spans a diverse range of healthcare professionals including dentists, physicians, and optometrists.

“Joining Earned allows us to amplify our long-standing mission of helping doctors navigate complex legal landscapes so they can focus on patient care,” said Ali Oromchian, Founding Attorney of DMC. “ The team will be able to offer an even broader and more seamlessly integrated range of services and advice to our clients, ensuring they have greater confidence and less stress in managing their practices.”

The deal with DMC marks Earned’s fifth transaction in the past 16 months. The company now serves more than 17,500 clients with $2.4 billion AUM. Earned completed three prior acquisitions in 2025: last month it acquired PearsonRavitz, a leading physician disability and life insurance firm. In August, it expanded its New England footprint with the acquisition of healthcare-focused tax and accounting firm Schwartz & Schwartz and in April it acquired tax and accounting firm Chahal & Associates. Last year, the company secured a $200 million growth investment and acquired Thomas Doll, a leading provider of financial services to medical professionals and practices.

“DMC is a great representation of the type of professional services provider we seek for the Earned platform,” said Luke Nowicki, Chief Development Officer at Earned. “Their specific legal expertise complements our platform to add even more value to our clients. We look forward to adding additional service partners of this caliber in the coming months.”

Earned has quickly become the buyer of choice for firms whose passion is to create better financial outcomes for the heroes of our society — healthcare professionals. The company is rapidly expanding its reach to doctors and their practices, while furthering its goal of becoming the only partner they need to build and protect wealth.

About Earned

Earned is a fully integrated, technology-driven financial services firm built specifically for healthcare professionals, their families, and their practices. With a tech-forward, human-led approach, Earned is purpose-built to address the unique financial challenges doctors face — such as high taxes, limited time, and career burnout. By unifying wealth, tax, retirement, and other practice services, Earned delivers a streamlined experience that helps clients build, preserve, and enjoy their wealth more efficiently — through every stage of their careers. Learn more at earned.com.

About Dental & Medical Counsel

Dental & Medical Counsel offers services to help doctors navigate the legal landscape so they can focus on what matters most – their patients. As a single resource for dealing with a host of interrelated legal issues facing doctors today, Dental & Medical Counsel offers a wide range of services including practice transitions, partnerships, employment agreements, employment law, lease reviews, real estate purchases, estate planning, trademarks, and incorporations. Its medical and dental attorneys also provide litigation services for doctors in business disputes. To learn more, visit dmcounsel.com.