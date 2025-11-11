Episode Six and Fireblocks Join Forces to Deliver Unified Payments Solution Bridging Traditional and Digital Finance

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Episode Six and Fireblocks today announced the co-development of a unified payments solution at Singapore Fintech Festival. The payments solution seamlessly integrates traditional and digital finance, bringing fiat, stablecoins, loyalty points, and other digital assets onto a single, programmable platform—empowering financial institutions to operate across asset classes with speed, security, and flexibility.

The collaboration combines Episode Six’s enterprise-grade card issuing and ledger infrastructure and Fireblocks’ enterprise platform for secure digital asset custody, settlement, trading operations, and stablecoin payments.

Together, the companies will deliver a market-leading solution that enables banks, fintechs, and other corporations to issue, fund, and process both traditional and digital assets from one unified system.

By leveraging the Fireblocks Network - the interoperable network for digital assets trusted by over 2,400 institutional counterparties - the unified payments solution will connect more than 120 blockchains and over 35 digital asset exchanges, as well as global card networks. This extensive interoperability ensures institutions can scale digital asset operations while maintaining compliance and security.

The platform will support both pre-funded and credit-based payment options, giving financial institutions the flexibility to configure products that meet a wide range of customer needs—from instantly funded digital wallets to traditional credit products—all within a single system.

“Financial institutions are increasingly looking for ways to connect the worlds of fiat and digital assets without the complexity of running parallel systems,” said John Mitchell, CEO and Co-Founder of Episode Six. “By working with Fireblocks, we’re delivering the infrastructure to make that vision a reality. Our unified payments solution enables programmable, multi-asset transactions with the same reliability and compliance standards banks expect from traditional payments—whether pre-funded, credit-based, or digital asset-backed.”

The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment as banks and financial service providers seek interoperable, compliant solutions to support the growing adoption of tokenized deposits, stablecoins, and other digital assets. By combining Episode Six’s enterprise-grade ledger and Fireblocks’ secure wallet and blockchain connectivity, the unified payments solution will empower institutions to innovate faster—launching programmable money services, digital asset products, and real-time settlement capabilities on a single, integrated platform.

“The financial landscape is evolving faster than ever, and institutions need infrastructure that’s not just secure and scalable—but adaptable to what’s next,” said Ran Goldi, SVP Payments and Network at Fireblocks.“This collaboration is about giving them the tools to innovate confidently, whether they’re launching tokenized products, streamlining treasury operations, or reimagining how value moves across networks.”

Designed for flexibility and scale, the unified payments solution can operate as a standalone platform or integrate seamlessly with existing core banking systems and external ledgers. It will also introduce advanced capabilities, including instant virtual card generation and funding, programmable stablecoin issuance, and seamless connectivity across traditional and digital payment rails.

Together, Episode Six and Fireblocks are accelerating the transition toward a truly connected financial ecosystem—where banks, fintechs, and digital platforms can offer programmable financial products and multi-asset services with security, speed, and scale.

About Episode Six

Episode Six is a global provider of enterprise-grade card issuing and ledger infrastructure for financial technology companies, banks, and brands. Episode Six delivers the innovative capabilities needed to compete with disruptors and lead the market. Flexibility, adaptability, and resilience are built into the core of Episode Six's platform, ensuring clients maintain a market-leading position. Episode Six operates in over 45 countries, powering 70+ enterprise customers globally, with an expanding team located in the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and India. Investors include HSBC, Mastercard, SBI Investment Co Ltd, Anthos Capital, Avenir and Japan Airlines.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is the world's most trusted digital asset infrastructure company, empowering organizations of all sizes to build, manage and grow their business on the blockchain. With the industry's most scalable and secure platform, we streamline stablecoin payments, settlement, custody, tokenization, and trading operations enabling - everything from institutional finance to consumer-facing digital experiences across the largest ecosystem of banks, payment providers, stablecoin issuers, exchanges and custodians. Thousands of organizations - including Worldpay, BNY, Galaxy, and Revolut - trust Fireblocks to secure more than $10 trillion in digital asset transactions across 120+ blockchains. Learn more at fireblocks.com.