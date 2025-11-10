Extend and PNC Bank Collaborate to Modernize Commercial Card Payments for Businesses

PITTSBURGH & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extend, a leading artificial intelligence-powered spend and expense management platform, and PNC Bank, one of the nation's largest diversified financial services organizations, today announced new modern payment capabilities for PNC’s commercial clients. By enrolling their existing PNC Bank commercial cards, businesses can access Extend’s mobile and web platform—unlocking a full suite of digital tools to control, manage, and optimize business spend within minutes.

With these new capabilities, PNC commercial clients can gain greater control and transparency around how they manage virtual card issuance—from everyday one-off payments to department budgets. The solution allows clients to instantly issue and deliver virtual cards to themselves, employees, and vendors, which can also be added to mobile wallets for secure, tap-to-pay transactions at the point of sale.

“Business owners are looking for smarter and more secure ways to manage payments,” Andrew Jamison, CEO of Extend, said. “By collaborating with PNC Bank, we’re giving clients the flexibility to issue and track virtual cards directly through their existing accounts. Whether it’s managing subscriptions, empowering employees, or making secure vendor payments, this partnership makes everyday business spend easier to control.”

“At PNC, we are constantly seeking opportunities to help our clients run their businesses more efficiently,” Tom Lang, executive vice president and head of Treasury Management Product and Operations at PNC, said. “Through our collaboration with Extend, we’re delivering an intuitive, easy-to-use solution that helps businesses simplify spend, strengthen security, and optimize payments.”

With these capabilities, businesses using PNC Bank commercial cards can:

Pay vendors with unique virtual cards to minimize the disruption and headaches of card fraud.

Empower employees, contractors, consultants, interviewees, and interns with temporary virtual cards to cover business expenses.

Track client-related costs automatically for easier, more accurate billing.

Set limits and controls to align spend with budgets and approval workflows.

Control recurring spend, such as advertising or subscriptions, with dedicated virtual cards.

Monitor all transactions in real time with greater transparency.

Use Apple Pay and Google Pay for instant, contactless payments.

PNC Treasury Management offers a platform of innovative, end-to-end technologies and experienced teams that help clients architect and implement a cohesive cash management system for their business. PNC is committed to investing in leading technology and will continue to support its clients as they work to optimize working capital, achieve faster, more secure transactions, and drive their business forward.

About PNC Bank

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking, including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance, and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

About Extend

Extend is an AI-powered spend and expense management platform that makes it easy for businesses to control card spend and simplify expense processes—without switching banks, applying for new cards, or implementing complex software. Thousands of companies use Extend to create and manage virtual cards, streamline payment workflows, and get real-time visibility into team and vendor spend. Extend powers billions of dollars in transactions while partnering with the financial institutions businesses already trust. Learn more at www.paywithextend.com or follow Extend on LinkedIn.