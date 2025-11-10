-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Fidium, LLC and Fidium Fiber Finance Holdco LLC, Series 2025-4 Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to Series 2025-4 Notes (Fidium 2025-4 or Series 2025-4) from Fidium, LLC and Fidium Fiber Finance Holdco LLC (the Co-Issuers), a communications infrastructure securitization (CIS) that is primarily collateralized by fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks and related contracts.

Fidium 2025-4 represents the second securitization for Fidium, LLC (f/k/a Consolidated Communications, LLC) and Fidium Fiber Finance Holdco LLC (together the Co-Issuers), following the joint issuance of Series 2025-1, 2025-2 and 2025-3. The transaction structure is a master trust and, as such, the indenture permits the issuance of additional classes and series of notes subject to certain conditions including rating agency confirmation. The Co Issuers are issuing three note classes from Series 2025-4. KBRA’s rating analysis incorporates all prior debt issuance of the Co-Issuers. In conjunction with the issuance of Series 2025-4, KBRA anticipates affirming the ratings on the outstanding notes (the Existing Notes and, together with Series 2025-4, the Notes).

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Anna Roginkin, Senior Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1212
anna.roginkin@kbra.com

Xilun Chen, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2431
xilun.chen@kbra.com

Lorielle Kowalczyk, Director
+1 312-680-4189
lorielle.kowalczyk@kbra.com

Fred Perreten, Managing Director
+1 646-731-2454
fred.perreten@kbra.com

Kenneth Martens, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-3373
kenneth.martens@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Arielle Smelkinson, Senior Director
+1 646-731-2369
arielle.smelkinson@kbra.com

