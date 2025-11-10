Allerium Secures Long-Term Agreement With Leading U.S. Wireless Service Provider

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--November 10, 2025-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) (“Comtech” or the “Company”), a global communications technology leader, today announced that its Allerium business segment, formerly known as the Terrestrial & Wireless Networks segment, has entered into a significant, multi-year contract valued in excess of $130 million with a Tier 1 wireless service provider serving customers across the United States. This partnership strengthens Allerium’s leadership in 911 technologies and services that enable reliable, life-saving connections between the public and emergency responders.

Under the agreement, Allerium will deliver a comprehensive suite of critical 911 applications and services, including 4G/5G routing, Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) 911, Text to 911, peering network capabilities, and last-route option response center support. Together, these solutions ensure that wireless subscribers can reach the help they need—anytime, anywhere, and on any device.

By leveraging Allerium’s automation tools and operational platforms, Allerium's partner will gain new efficiencies and economies of scale across its emergency communications network. The agreement reinforces Allerium's commitment to helping carriers and public safety organizations modernize critical infrastructure and optimize service reliability with confidence.

“This agreement underscores the trust our carrier partners place in Allerium’s technology and our people,” said Eric Guerrero, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Allerium’s Next Generation 911 and Call Delivery platform. “Our team brings hundreds of years of combined experience serving mobile carriers and public safety agencies. We’re proud to continue delivering solutions that perform when every connection counts.”

Allerium’s technology underpins the evolution of next-generation 911 networks, enabling faster, smarter, and more resilient communications for millions of people each day. This agreement reflects the continued modernization of emergency services through Allerium’s trusted infrastructure and innovation.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of satellite and space communications technologies; terrestrial and wireless network solutions; Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) and emergency services; and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. Through its culture of innovation and employee empowerment, Comtech leverages its global presence and decades of technology leadership and experience to create some of the world’s most innovative solutions for mission-critical communications. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.