Revvity to Acquire ACD/Labs to Expand its Signals Software Capabilities

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Revvity, Inc. (NYSE: RVTY), today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ACD/Labs, a global provider of scientific software solutions that support analytical characterization and molecular design across pharmaceutical and material sciences end markets. This acquisition expands the breadth and depth of Revvity Signals’ solutions for bridging the gap between analytical data and actionable insights, further strengthening its ability to accelerate scientific innovation. The transaction is expected to close late in Q4 2025.

ACD/Labs brings deep expertise in supporting analytical and process chemistry within pharmaceutical and chemical R&D workflows. Its industry-leading tools help scientists identify and characterize molecules, monitor purity and quality, and deliver robust production processes. Together, Revvity Signals and ACD/Labs will provide comprehensive support across the scientific workflow—from discovery and development to scale-up and manufacturing— giving scientists the ability to interpret, manage, and act on complex data with greater speed and confidence.

ACD/Labs’ industry-leading tools include:

Spectrus® Platform: advanced spectral analysis

Percepta® Platform: AI-driven molecular property and ADMET prediction

Other specialized applications: parallel and high-throughput experimentation (Katalyst D2D®), pharmaceutical chemistry, manufacturing, and controls decision support (Luminata®), and enterprise analytical data management (ADMS)

“By integrating ACD/Labs’ technologies into the Revvity Signals platform, we’re giving our customers across pharmaceuticals and material sciences a truly unified SaaS environment—one that connects molecular design, analytical science, and manufacturing quality control within a single, end-to-end solution,” said Kevin Willoe, president of Revvity Signals Software. “This acquisition adds meaningful value to our portfolio and reinforces the importance of analytical sciences as a driver of innovation across disciplines.”

“For more than three decades, our scientists, informaticians, and software developers have been recognized as leaders in analytical and chemical intelligence,” said Daria Thorp, president and CEO of ACD/Labs. “Joining the Revvity Signals team brings together two industry leaders with a shared commitment to innovation in scientific software. Together, we will expand the reach of our technology and deliver unified, end-to-end solutions that empower customers with deeper insight and greater scientific continuity.”

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to estimates and projections of future earnings per share, cash flow and revenue growth and other financial results, developments relating to our customers and end-markets, and plans concerning business development opportunities, acquisitions and divestitures. Words such as “believes”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “projects”, “forecasts”, “will” and similar expressions, and references to guidance, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations and no assurances can be given that our assumptions or expectations will prove to be correct. A number of important risk factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results described, implied or projected in any forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation: (1) markets into which we sell our products declining or not growing as anticipated; (2) fluctuations in the global economic and political environments, including as the result of recently implemented and recently threatened tariff increases; (3) our failure to introduce new products in a timely manner; (4) our ability to execute acquisitions and divestitures, license technologies, or to successfully integrate acquired businesses or licensed technologies into our existing businesses or to make them profitable; (5) our ability to compete effectively; (6) fluctuation in our quarterly operating results and our ability to adjust our operations to address unexpected changes; (7) significant disruption in third-party package delivery and import/export services or significant increases in prices for those services; (8) disruptions in the supply of raw materials and supplies; (9) our ability to retain key personnel; (10) significant disruption in our information technology systems, or cybercrime; (11) our ability to realize the full value of our intangible assets; (12) our failure to adequately protect our intellectual property; (13) the loss of any of our licenses or licensed rights; (14) the manufacture and sale of products exposing us to product liability claims; (15) our failure to maintain compliance with applicable government regulations; (16) our failure to comply with data privacy and information security laws and regulations; (17) regulatory changes; (18) our failure to comply with healthcare industry regulations; (19) economic, political and other risks associated with foreign operations; (20) our ability to obtain future financing; (21) restrictions in our credit agreements; (22) significant fluctuations in our stock price; (23) reduction or elimination of dividends on our common stock; and (24) other factors which we describe under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release.

About Revvity

At Revvity, “impossible” is inspiration, and “can’t be done” is a call to action. Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2024 revenue of more than $2.7 billion and approximately 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 160 countries.

About ACD/Labs

ACD/Labs is a leading provider of scientific software, aiding decision-making and digital transformation in chemical and pharmaceutical R&D.

Our science-centric solutions offer harmonized, AI-ready analytical, structural, and molecular information, with FAIR-compliance. Our cloud-enabled technologies enable the proliferation of chemically intelligent knowledge and workflow automation.

For 30 years, we have partnered with global organizations to enhance productivity and accelerate scientific innovation. For more information, please visit www.acdlabs.com. Follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.