ZutaCore and EGIL Wings Partner to Redefine AI Data Center Infrastructure with Sustainable, High-Performance Cooling and Energy Innovation

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZutaCore®, a leader in waterless, direct-to-chip, two-phase liquid cooling, today announced a strategic collaboration with EGIL Wings, a company focused on providing strategic energy transition services and solutions supporting the global buildout of AI data center and AI factory infrastructure. EGIL Wings brings deep expertise in microgrids, sustainable energy systems, biofuels (including sustainable aviation fuel), and green hydrogen, enabling the sustainable development of AI data centers across North America, Canada, Asia, Europe, and other regions.

As the AI era accelerates, data centers are becoming the backbone of global innovation—and one of the world’s fastest-growing consumers of electricity. Traditional cooling methods can no longer keep pace with the heat and energy intensity of large-scale AI training and inference workloads. Together, ZutaCore and EGIL Wings are addressing this challenge head-on, offering ZutaCore’s waterless, two-phase direct-to-chip liquid cooling with EGIL Wings’ microgrid and sustainable energy infrastructure to deliver high-density, low-carbon AI compute environments optimized for speed, scalability, and sustainability.

The collaboration will begin with the deployment of the ZutaCore® HyperCool® solution in EGIL Wings’ AI data center, designed as a scalable, prefabricated platform to accelerate global rollouts. The companies are also establishing a long-term strategic partnership framework encompassing technology integration, co-development, and manufacturing alignment to support future global deployments.

“AI data centers are becoming part of the energy factories of the future,” said Erez Freibach, Co-founder and CEO of ZutaCore. “Our collaboration with EGIL Wings combines ZutaCore’s proven liquid cooling and distributed energy technologies with EGIL Wings’ expertise in microgrids and sustainable infrastructure. Together, we’re building a new generation of AI energy community ecosystems—faster to deploy, more efficient, and inherently sustainable—beginning with EGIL Wings’ 15 MW Vault.”

By leveraging prefabrication and modularization, ZutaCore and EGIL Wings will significantly accelerate deployment and reduce the total cost of ownership. Factory-tested subsystems ensure reliability and repeatability, while integrated cooling and electrical systems simplify installation and commissioning. The platform is also future-proofed to support rising compute densities without design risk or downtime, and ZutaCore’s 100% waterless cooling delivers unmatched environmental performance with clear pathways for energy recovery and reuse.

“ZutaCore’s technology is foundational to the type of AI infrastructure EGIL Wings is developing globally,” said Stephen P. Johanns, CEO of EGIL Wings. “By integrating advanced two-phase liquid cooling with our renewable, modular energy systems, we’re able to deliver scalable and efficient AI vaults that dramatically reduce energy and water use. Together, we’re setting a new standard for sustainable, high-density compute environments worldwide.”

ZutaCore’s HyperCool technology is built on a robust IP portfolio spanning chip-to-system two-phase liquid cooling architectures. Proven across more than 40 global deployments over the past four years—with customers including Equinix, SoftBank, and the University of Münters—ZutaCore HyperCool delivers unparalleled performance, efficiency, and scalability across diverse geographies. With over 100 employees across the U.S., Europe, Israel, Taiwan, and India, ZutaCore continues to grow its ecosystem through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Carrier. Through its collaboration with ASRock Rack, ZutaCore is advancing sustainable innovation in AI data center platforms, including the NVIDIA HGX B300 server, a pre-assembled, factory-warranted system featuring ZutaCore’s waterless, direct-to-chip cooling technology for next-generation AI workloads.

Through this partnership, ZutaCore and EGIL Wings are charting a new path for AI data center infrastructure—one where performance, scalability, and sustainability are not trade-offs but fundamental design principles.

About EGIL Wings

EGIL Wings provides strategic energy transition services and solutions supporting the buildout of AI data center and AI factory infrastructure. With deep expertise in microgrids, sustainable energy infrastructure, biofuels (including sustainable aviation fuel), and green hydrogen, EGIL Wings is driving the global development of AI-ready, sustainable data centers across North America, Asia, Europe, and other regions. Learn more about EGIL Wings at egilwings.com.

About ZutaCore

Founded in 2016, ZutaCore is redefining sustainable cooling with ZutaCore® HyperCool®, a waterless, direct-to-chip liquid cooling technology built for the most demanding AI workloads. Capable of cooling the industry’s hottest processors while enabling ~100% heat reuse, HyperCool empowers data centers to scale more safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Headquartered in Foster City, California, and operating globally, ZutaCore is leading the charge toward net-zero, waterless data centers.

Learn more about ZutaCore® HyperCool® and its impact on AI data centers at zutacore.com and read our latest customer stories at zutacore.com/customer-stories.